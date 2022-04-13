PRSSA participates in NODAC

While the Dr. Julie Henderson Chapter of the Public Relations Study Society of America (PRSSA) meets at UW Oshkosh all year, members are especially busy during the National Donate Life Month of April with their National Organ Donor Awareness Competition (NODAC).

PRSSA chapters across the world participate in the NODAC to get real-world experience with running an entire PR campaign from beginning to end. The main goal of the UWO chapter’s NODAC campaign is to increase awareness and promote becoming a national organ donor among UWO college students.

“Many college students do not think about being a national organ donor because they are young and healthy, but PRSSA informs them that it is never too early to register,” said Vice President of Public Relations Alex Carey.

Nearly 63% of students surveyed by PRSSA said that they did not know anyone who had received an organ or tissue donation and 67% of people said they don’t know anyone who has donated an organ, which means that a majority of students don’t have any connection to national organ donation. However, according to UW-Health, over 3,000 Wisconsin residents are waiting for an organ donation.

“This means that 3,000 friends, family and neighbors could be on this transplant list, and they need the help of donors,” Cary said.

PRSSA meets this challenge of disengagement by sharing uplifting stories from those who have either received or donated an organ to get students connected to the cause. This shared experience happens all throughout April leading up to one themed event.

This year, the Dr. Julie Henderson chapter decided on the theme. “A Piece for Peace,” for their all-day event on April 26 in Reeve Memorial Union. The event will encourage students to not only get more information on national organ donation, but also to pick up their piece of the theoretical puzzle and potentially give someone in need of an organ peace. There will also be puzzle pieces that students can sign and explain why they took the pledge to become an organ donor and what it means to them.

“By donating, you are giving a piece of yourself to someone who needs it, and in return, you give them peace,” said UWO PRSSA president Justine Eron. “The peace to live and continue their life.”

To stay up to date with all things NODAC and PRSSA, follow them on Instagram @uwoprssa or go to uwosh.edu/journalism/prssa/.