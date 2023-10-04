Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Mark your Calendars:

UWO’s Upcoming Dracula Production
Brandon Cobb, Writer
October 4, 2023

The Uw-Oshkosh theater program makes its final preparations for its rendition of the play “Dracula” by Steven Dietz. 

A horror, seduction thriller play that has a plethora of supernatural aspects. It follows the account of the iconic vampire Count Dracula and his reign of terror through London. It takes a much more mature turn with more violent themes and horror elements.

This will be the Uw-Oshkosh theater program’s first production of the school year. Directed by Uw-Oshkosh alumni Ryan Schabach, alongside Stage Manager Shelby Steffan who is a Junior at Uw-Oshkosh.

Shelby described her interest as stemming from a technical basis

“I was very interested in stage managing Dracula because I knew it was going to be a tech heavy show,” Steffan said 

The antagonist of the play, Count Dracula is known for his supernatural vampiric abilities along with the many other special effects that encompass the gothic tone of the play. Steffan spoke about the countless elements that go into creating that atmosphere.

“There’s a lot of prop elements, there’s a lot of costume elements.” She said, “We are going to be using blood in some of the scenes and there are about 200 cues between lighting and sound for the show.”

Coinciding with the practical side of the play are some more mature themes that Schabach feels will also play a big part in the play.

“It’s about lights, it’s about scenic design, and then that other artist that comes in is the audience,” Schabach said

“That’s what makes shows that are super complex like this really important to do because they talk about big themes like horror, or in this particular case, it’s about trauma.” Schabach said

The more mature themes of the play being an outlet that Schabach feels can reach out to the audience through its story.

“I want the audience the feel that it’s real. I mean that’s what the beauty of what theater can do. When you have living human beings 10 feet away from even though you may know it’s not true. 20 minutes into the play you may begin to think that it could be real, maybe that is actually how you kill Dracula”

Tickets for the show have already gone on sale through the Uw-Oshkosh theatre departments and can be bought the day of the show with performances on October 12, 13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m. followed by a final show on October 15 at 2 p.m.
