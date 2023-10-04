Lord Sko’s United Palace is a diverse, yet modern classic

I love music of any kind and for a good reason. As far back as I recall, music has always been in my life. Whether it’s listening to Al Green on an iPod with my dad or playing “Grand Theft Auto” and listening to the plethora of songs from the radio stations each game in the series featured. I have and will always love diving into music rabbit holes and exploring a variety of genres. So let me expose you to some of my personal favorite artists that have had an impact on my music taste.

Hip-Hop has always been a very influential genre to me. There are so many talented rappers that I could name but if I had to pick only one, I’d have to pick Lupe Fiasco. Lupe has been rapping since 2005 and has showcased an ability to make his songs sound like musical literature. His flow is smooth and the references he throws around will either be recognizable or so obscure that it’ll go over your head the first time. He’ll touch on any subject matter, whether it’s about hobbies like video games, skateboarding, and fashion or about serious topics such as critiquing the US’ humanitarian history, living in poverty, and the struggles that comes with it. Lupe Fiasco is an astounding rapper with lyrical intensity that can overpower other rappers like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. Some songs by Lupe Fiasco that I would recommend are “Paris, Tokyo,” “Hip-Hop Saved My Life,” “Kick Push,” “Stack That Cheese,” and “The Emperor’s Soundtrack.”

R&B has given us amazing voices and heart wrenching songs. It’s a fantastic way for a singer to express their emotion. There’s no better example than Sade Adu. There’s something that’s very magical about Sade’s voice that makes each song feel like a portal into another universe. There’s no denying that Sade’s music really helps one visualize the passion and thought she puts into every note and lyric. Even her band doesn’t get overshadowed as Sade’s vocals help compliment the band’s sound while they give you a satisfying ring in the ears. Some songs I’d recommend are “Your Love is King,” “Frankie’s First Affair,” “No Ordinary Love,” “Love is Stronger Than Pride,” and “Tar Baby.”

Rock comes in many types. It can be alternative, indie, heavy metal, or a soft power ballad. But a rock band that really transcends all of these labels in my opinion is System of a Down. The band debuted when the nu-metal subgenre of metal was starting to become popular. Unlike their other nu-metal peers, System of a Down took a more abstract and bizarre approach with it. Strange lyrics disguised as social commentary, opera-like singing, and incoherent screaming seem strange at first, yet they manage to combine it so well. Both guitarists and vocalists, Serj Tankien and Daron Malakian, provide some amazing moments that will surely leave you speechless. System of a Down has their place among one of my favorites and trust me, these guys aren’t to be messed with. Check out “Sugar,” “BYOB,” “Radio/Video,” “Soldier Side,” and “Lost in Hollywood” when you have the chance to.

Now there are a lot of artists spanning multiple genres that I enjoy listening to, but listing them would take a lot of time and writing. Narrowing it to three artists was very difficult but here we are. Lupe Fiasco, Sade, and System of a Down are essentially my ambassadors of my music taste and I think they best represent the music that I like.