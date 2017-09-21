RUB strums in new semester

Local performers, Backstories and Dylan Finley, took the stage Sept. 14 during the Reeve Union Board’s first Local Live Music Night series of the year.

The duo of seven years, Rebecca and David Johnson aka “Backstories,” took the outdoor stage at 7 p.m.

The hour-long set consisted solely of original music, both written and composed by the pair.

David and Rebecca Johnson said they both have a great passion for sharing their music with others.

“Our favorite part about performing live is sharing memories through melody,” David Johnson said.

With so many years of performance experience together, the group has played all sorts of different shows.

“What made this show special was being able to perform outdoors,” Rebecca Johnson said.

Sharing the lead vocals, the two sang lyrics about the power of love.

“Through the highs and the lows, you’ve gotta know that love is real” was one such line Backstories wrote.

Backstories offers the listener a unique lyrical insight, for they have been performing just about as long as they have been married.

The amphitheater saw nearly 50 captivated audience members.

Among the audience members was the chair of Local Live Music Night, Mason Ashbacher, who said he really enjoys being a voice to the students and seeing who they want to perform.

“Local Live Music Night is important because it showcases local talent rather than all the big and popular bands,” Ashbacher said. “Local music is often just as good but overlooked.”

Following Backstories was senior Dylan Finley, who took the stage with his acoustic guitar in hand and a gold crown on his head.

In the spring of 2015, Finley released his debut rap album entitled “The Unknown King,” which is why he sports the crown during his live performances.

Though “The Unknown King” is a rap album, Finley said he has a diverse set of influences that range from Kanye West to Metallica to Johnny Cash.

Many of the audience members sang along as Finley opened his set with a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s song “Landslide.”

Similar to Backstories, Finley said this performance was one of a kind due to the beautiful weather and being able to perform at the outdoor amphitheater.

“It’s great being able to perform music outdoors,” Finley said.

The pinnacle of Finley’s performance came as he dedicated his heartfelt performance of his original song “Key To My Heart” to his fiancee who sat front row.

Finley said his favorite thing about performing live is that it helps him familiarize himself with his own music.

“It’s great performing different arrangements and seeing the crowds reactions,” Finley said.

The Local Live Music Night team is already at work organizing their next event, Hip Hop and Rap night, which will take place in mid-October.

Ashbacher said the group likes to offer a little bit of every genre to different people.

“We like giving everyone on campus a chance at hearing their favorite types of music at Local Live Music Night events,” Ashbacher said.

To find more information and music from both Backstories and Dylan Finley, visit their respective websites facebook.com/backstories and iamunknownking.com.