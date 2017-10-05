You are here
Home >> Campus Connections >> Would you rather?

Would you rather?

by Kellie Wambold - 02

Would you rather be able to control water or fire?

"Senior Luke Schwan I’d go with water so that I can part the seas and go down to the bottom and see how deep it is and what’s down there."Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan
Senior Luke Schwan
I’d go with water so that I can part the seas and go down to the bottom and see how deep it is and what’s down there.
Freshman Maegan Merrill I feel like I’d choose fire because it’s deadly so you want to control it so it doesn’t hurt people.Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan
Freshman Maegan Merrill
I feel like I’d choose fire because it’s deadly so you want to control it so it doesn’t hurt people.
Sophomore Marcus Molback Definitely water because you need water for life. Everything that’s living needs water. Fire basically just destroys stuff so I feel like you can’t do a lot with that. So water comes first.Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan
Sophomore Marcus Molback
Definitely water because you need water for life. Everything that’s living needs water. Fire basically just destroys stuff so I feel like you can’t do a lot with that. So water comes first.
Senior Taylor Olstadt I think I’d go with water so that if I needed to go across something, but couldn’t because I didn’t have a boat or something, I could just walk right through.Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan
Senior Taylor Olstadt
I think I’d go with water so that if I needed to go across something, but couldn’t because I didn’t have a boat or something, I could just walk right through.
Kellie Wambold
Kellie Wambold
I'm a senior at UW Oshkosh majoring in theatre with minors in creative writing and journalism. After graduation, I plan to pursue a career in acting and theatre criticism.

Similar Articles

Elect Her empowers students

0384

The Art of The Brick exhibit intrigues students

0361

Leave a Reply

Top