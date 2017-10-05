Would you rather? Campus Connections by Kellie Wambold - October 5, 2017October 5, 2017 02 Share on Facebook Share Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share Share on Pinterest Share Share on LinkedIn Share Send email Mail Print Print Would you rather be able to control water or fire? Kellie Wambold | The Advance-TitanSenior Luke SchwanI’d go with water so that I can part the seas and go down to the bottom and see how deep it is and what’s down there. Kellie Wambold | The Advance-TitanFreshman Maegan MerrillI feel like I’d choose fire because it’s deadly so you want to control it so it doesn’t hurt people. Kellie Wambold | The Advance-TitanSophomore Marcus MolbackDefinitely water because you need water for life. Everything that’s living needs water. Fire basically just destroys stuff so I feel like you can’t do a lot with that. So water comes first. Kellie Wambold | The Advance-TitanSenior Taylor OlstadtI think I’d go with water so that if I needed to go across something, but couldn’t because I didn’t have a boat or something, I could just walk right through.