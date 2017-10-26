You are here
Would you rather? Would you rather be bitten by a vampire or a werewolf?

by Kellie Wambold - 03
"Sophomore Sophie Mesko “Probably a vampire because vampires seem like a better thing to become. You don’t get hairy, so that’s good, and you don’t become a wolf!” "Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan
"Junior Matt Bolanda “I would say a werewolf because that’s something that won’t affect my life as much as being a vampire.” "Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan
"Sophomore Shane Mann “I’d go werewolf because I just like werewolves more. Plus, they have their own TV shows and movies, so I could get something out of that.” "Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan
"Sophomore Janaya Godfrey “A vampire; I watch ‘Vampire Diaries’ and I feel like the advantages of being a vampire outweigh the ones as a werewolf.” "Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan
Kellie Wambold
Kellie Wambold
I'm a senior at UW Oshkosh majoring in theatre with minors in creative writing and journalism. After graduation, I plan to pursue a career in acting and theatre criticism.

