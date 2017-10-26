Would you rather? Would you rather be bitten by a vampire or a werewolf? Campus Connections Spotlight by Kellie Wambold - October 26, 2017October 25, 2017 03 Share on Facebook Share Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share Share on Pinterest Share Share on LinkedIn Share Send email Mail Print Print Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan“Sophomore Sophie Mesko“Probably a vampire because vampires seem like a better thing to become. You don’t get hairy, so that’s good, and you don’t become a wolf!”“ Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan“Junior Matt Bolanda“I would say a werewolf because that’s something that won’t affect my life as much as being a vampire.”“ Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan“Sophomore Shane Mann“I’d go werewolf because I just like werewolves more. Plus, they have their own TV shows and movies, so I could get something out of that.”“ Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan“Sophomore Janaya Godfrey“A vampire; I watch ‘Vampire Diaries’ and I feel like the advantages of being a vampire outweigh the ones as a werewolf.”“