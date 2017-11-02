Share on Facebook Share Share on TwitterTweet Print Print Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan“Junior Landan Polk“I saw a girl who had a ‘meat raffle;’ that’s what she called it . . . with one of those wheels that you see on TV shows with numbers on the little sections. Then she had a puck with sticks that had corresponding numbers on it and people would pick out sticks and then whatever number the roulette wheel landed on would get a kiss.”“ Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan“Sophomore Cortney Hemple“At Freak Fest in Madison, there were a lot of zombies, and they looked really scary, or clowns, really creepy clowns. There was this one guy [who] had this suit on that made him super creepy and he was super tall. He was on stilts, and he was just a giant clown. People were running away.”“ Kellie Wambold | The Advance-Titan“Junior Brandon Clark“Freshman year in high school, I actually saw someone who had a Headless Horseman costume where you couldn’t even see his head. It was awesome. He had a fake head with him, and his body suit was see-through and he pulled that over his head so it looked like his head was cut off. He won the costume contest that year.”“