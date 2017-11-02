Courtesy of Nick Bode

UW Oshkosh offers many opportunities and organizations for students to be able to grow and gain more knowledge in their field of study, Senior Nick Bode found his opportunity through the campus’ radio station, WRST.

Bode is the program director at the station, which involves training new DJs, deciding what goes on-air and overall just making sure the station runs smoothly.

“I listen to them a couple hours a week and make sure everybody’s doing what they need to do in the station,” Bode said. “And if people have on-air questions, they call me. So that means I get to do fun things like answering my phone at 1:30 in the morning.”

Since Bode is responsible for taking calls to answer questions, he said he can expect to hear any kind of question.

“We have a newscast on our computer load-up called the F5 news because you press F5, and a guy once called me at midnight to ask what button to press for the F5 news,” Bode said.

Training the new DJs can be an interesting experience because it all depends on what kind of shift they are assigned, Bode said.

“You could be training a jazz person and some of those songs are like eight or ten minutes long, so you can plug those in, tell them how the station works,” Bode said. “Whereas if it’s like alt-rock shift, all the songs are two and a half minutes long so you’re on a little bit tighter schedule.”

Despite the difficulties that can come with training, Bode said he has fun with it because it’s nice to connect with other radio/TV/film majors.

“You know, the RTF majors, there’s about 300 of us, so it’s kind of a small world,” Bode said. “It’s nice to get to meet all the incoming students.”

Bode said all RTF students are required to complete a couple of radio shifts each semester and it’s great to see some of them come back with a genuine passion for radio.

“It means a lot to me that people want to come back the next semester and do it just on their own spare time, as opposed to doing it for a class, ” he said. “That’s kind of fun.”

Isaac Marquardt, one of the DJs Bode has trained, started at the radio station last year and remembers being anxious when he did his first radio shift.

“I was nervous about it, for sure,” Marquardt said. “But after a little bit you get used to it. The people who are training you are often very encouraging about it so that really helped with it.”

Now that he has been a DJ for about a year, Marquardt said it has gotten a lot easier.

“It’s real easy for me now,” Marquardt said. “It’s something that I really enjoy doing and I’m comfortable enough with it that I did that over the summer as a job in my hometown.”

Marquardt said Bode was very encouraging while training him and continues to be that person for Marquardt.

“He was very supportive, not only while he was training me, but even still he’s always been a good kind of mentor,” Marquardt said. “He provides a lot of encouragement and enthusiasm for the job and the people that he’s helped. He’s definitely made me want to be more involved.”

Junior Noah Gospodarek, who trained with Bode last year during his first semester of sophomore year, said he remembers the nerves that came with his first shift.

“The first time DJing was nerve-wracking,” Gospodarek said. “But having Bode there cracking jokes and keeping me on track made it not quite so intimidating.”

Now when he does his radio shifts, Gospodarek said he likes to do what Bode does by getting ready early before his shift.

“I took a few pages out of Nick’s book and started getting myself together a little early,” Gospodarek said. “Now working at the station is less like a job and more of an opportunity to decompress.”

Gospodarek said Bode has provided comfort and a skillset to help him continue to learn and enjoy his radio experience.

“[Bode] helped me get comfortable and gave me a tremendously useful skillset to use,” Gospodarek said. “He still comes by sometimes when I’m on air and a ton of humor comes out of those nights. Without his mentorship, I doubt I would have stuck with radio.”

Junior Brett Johnson started training as DJ last year and said Bode was a huge help during his radio shifts.

“The first time I DJ’d I was also late for my shift, and the girl that trained me for the first half hour of my shift was freaking out,” Johnson said. “Then when Bode came in and heard that I was late and behind on what I needed to do for my shift, he was so calm and relaxed and told me everything I needed to do without freaking out.”

Johnson said that although he is more comfortable now, even training others himself, he understands other students nerves.

“It’s not a difficult thing to learn but, like I said before, everyone freaks out at least a little bit during their first shift,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Bode is always there to help the other students relax and let them know it’s okay to make mistakes.

“Bode knows just how to talk to people, how to make them laugh and relax and how to make them feel like they’re doing well during their shift,” Johnson said. “Even if you do something wrong, he’ll bring it up in a calm manner that makes things sound like they’re not a big deal.”

Bode said, aside from training, he enjoys having a medium to speak to hundreds of listeners.

“You just get to share your voice with the world and I wanted to be heard,” Bode said. “So, this has given me the opportunity to do that.”

Bode said his favorite part about doing radio is being able to announce college football games because it has always been a dream of his.

“Growing up, I would watch probably close to 20 hours of football in a given weekend between college and the NFL,” Bode said. “And the announcing has always been a big part of it for me. I love Al Michaels. I grew up listening to Brad Nessler, Brent Musburger, all those iconic announcers.”

Bode said he thinks his greatest accomplishment with the station is that he has contributed to every part of the radio station.

“My biggest accomplishment is just feeling like I’ve expanded and gotten into every aspect of radio that we do here. I’ve contributed,” Bode said. “I’ve been able to contribute and help out in my own little way of that and that means a lot to me.”

Bode said he has big goals following graduation, particularly being able to broadcast on a national scale.

“I’d love to replace Al Michaels someday and be doing play-by-play for Sunday Night Football on NBC 20 years from now,” Bode said. “But I’d love to get a job just in sports broadcasting whether that be doing play-by-play for a football team, for a network or doing sports talk radio.”

RTF professor Beth Hubbard said she thinks that Bode will end up successful no matter where he ends up in the future.

“Everywhere Nick Bode might end up, one thing is for sure,” Hubbard said. “He will be very successful because of his detailed nature and lifelong learning attitude.”

Although Bode is inspired by and wants to become like Rich Eisen, he said Randall Davidson is the person who has really influenced him the most.

“Our radio director Randall Davidson has been an incredible influence on me,” Bode said. “I absolutely wouldn’t be where I am in my major or in my professional life without him.”

Other than training him, Bode said Davidson has also helped encourage and motivate himself and other radio students.

“He’s just been great about helping me along and kind of holding my hand but also sort of pushing me out of the nest like a mother bird does,” he said. “He just dares us to kind of do everything.”

Between the unplanned conversations and helping fellow students, Bode said being around the people is the best part of the radio station and is what he’ll miss after graduation.

“There’s just always something to do here and that’s a really cool culture, and I think that’s what I’m going to miss,” Bode said.

Since he has been with the radio several semesters, some advice Bode said he would give potential radio students is to be active.

“Two words: get involved,” Bode said. “I think so many people, myself included, spend a lot of time kind of sitting back waiting for the perfect way to get your foot in the door.”