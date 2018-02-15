Independent Student Newspaper of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

The Advance-Titan

Polk transforms into Polkiki golf course

A+mini+golfer+lines+up+her+shot+at+one+of+the+second-floor+holes.+The+course+utilized+the+library%E2%80%99s+multiple+floors+and+furniture+to+create+hazards.%0A
A mini golfer lines up her shot at one of the second-floor holes. The course utilized the library’s multiple floors and furniture to create hazards.

A mini golfer lines up her shot at one of the second-floor holes. The course utilized the library’s multiple floors and furniture to create hazards.

Alex Vargo

Alex Vargo

A mini golfer lines up her shot at one of the second-floor holes. The course utilized the library’s multiple floors and furniture to create hazards.

Alex Vargo, Photographer
February 15, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


The rapids of the waterfall hole was set between two bookcases, giving golfers little room to operate while putting through the blue-carpeted obstacles.

Alex Vargo
The rapids of the waterfall hole was set between two bookcases, giving golfers little room to operate while putting through the blue-carpeted obstacles.

A mini golfer lines up her shot at one of the second-floor holes. The course utilized the library’s multiple floors and furniture to create hazards.

Alex Vargo
A mini golfer lines up her shot at one of the second-floor holes. The course utilized the library’s multiple floors and furniture to create hazards.

A student walks off the course after completing hole nine. Library staff attempted to transform Polk into Polkiki, a tropical island paradise.

Alex Vargo
A student walks off the course after completing hole nine. Library staff attempted to transform Polk into Polkiki, a tropical island paradise.

Leave a Comment
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Polk transforms into Polkiki golf course

    Campus Connections

    Pop Night brings funk to Titan Underground

  • Polk transforms into Polkiki golf course

    Campus Connections

    The Wannabes

  • Polk transforms into Polkiki golf course

    Campus Connections

    Martin makes magic happen

  • Polk transforms into Polkiki golf course

    Campus Connections

    You’ve been served

  • Campus Connections

    Spring semester advice

  • Campus Connections

    Comedian rings in spring with laughs

  • Polk transforms into Polkiki golf course

    Senior Send Off

    The end of an era: News boys move on

  • Polk transforms into Polkiki golf course

    Senior Send Off

    The end of an era: News boys move on

  • Polk transforms into Polkiki golf course

    Campus Connections

    The 8 People Seen At Polk During Finals Week

  • Polk transforms into Polkiki golf course

    Campus Connections

    Battle of the Bands displays local talent

Independent Student Newspaper of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Polk transforms into Polkiki golf course