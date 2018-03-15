Independent Student Newspaper of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

The Advance-Titan

Menu

Wisco festival offers local talent

The+Present+Age+rocks+its+set+on+the+Titan+Underground+stage+on+Thursday.%0A
The Present Age rocks its set on the Titan Underground stage on Thursday.

The Present Age rocks its set on the Titan Underground stage on Thursday.

Alex Vargo

Alex Vargo

The Present Age rocks its set on the Titan Underground stage on Thursday.

Alex Vargo
March 15, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Haley Klinkhammer strums a tune.

Alex Vargo | The Advance-Titan
Haley Klinkhammer strums a tune.

Leave a Comment
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Wisco festival offers local talent

    Campus Connections

    Spring break tips

  • Wisco festival offers local talent

    Campus Connections

    You’ve been served

  • Campus Connections

    Q&A with Jordan Brown, Wisconsin Review senior editor

  • Wisco festival offers local talent

    Campus Connections

    Betting on himself

  • Wisco festival offers local talent

    Campus Connections

    “Find Me” looks at mental illness

  • Wisco festival offers local talent

    Campus Connections

    B.R.O.S.

  • Wisco festival offers local talent

    Campus Connections

    Bateman team fights childhood cancer

  • Wisco festival offers local talent

    Campus Connections

    Just wingin’ it

  • Wisco festival offers local talent

    Campus Connections

    The Wannabe’s

  • Wisco festival offers local talent

    Campus Connections

    Rabbit Hole: Lessons through laughs

Independent Student Newspaper of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Wisco festival offers local talent