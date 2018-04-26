Apples and oranges

Lee Marshall
Lee MarshallApril 26, 2018
Campus Connections
The Tempest closes out the semester with magic
Art professor balances responsibilities
UWO PRSSA hosts Cycle of Life Event
You’ve been served
Students make the best of a cold situation
Titan TV special places third at BEA Festival
Student bands selected for Bye Gosh Fest openers
B.R.O.S.
Q&A with Women’s Center Director Alicia Johnson
Rising student band releases new EP
The Advance-Titan • © 2018 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in