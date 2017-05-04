Spiderwoman leaves A-T

I am not one for goodbyes, but to keep with tradition, I’ll give it my best shot.

Coming into college I was pretty uncertain of what I wanted to do with my life. I didn’t have a clear career path, but I didn’t mind because I found excitement in the unknown.

Contemplating my future, I decided to pursue something I was good at. I always had a knack for writing and thought journalism would be the right fit for me.

Turns out, I was right. Diving into the journalism field ended up being one of my finest decisions, not only because it got me on the right career path, but because it led me to the A-T.

During my first official writing class my sophomore year, former editor-in-chief Katie Knox came to my class to recruit staff for the paper, promising resume- padding and good experience, effectively pulling me into the world of the A-T, which ensnared me in its web for the next two years.

My four semesters at the A-T were filled with more experience, knowledge and memories than I ever could have imagined. Although the A-T crew likes to relentlessly tease me about my obsession with spiders and for the time I left my car unlocked during production night, unknowingly allowing a drunk man to sleep it off in my back seat, they are the most dedicated, hard-working group of individuals I have worked with.

I am beyond ready to graduate and see where life takes me, but I am sure going to miss Wednesday night production, the chalkboard filled with inappropriate quotes and fake rats lurking in corners waiting to scare an unsuspecting victim – aka, Ti.

First of all, I would like to thank Jess Zemlicka. From being a writer to EIC, you were a constant in my life, ready to help me take on any challenge that came my way. Your kindness, knowledge and friendship is incredibly appreciated, and I am grateful you stuck with me even when I was a pain, which, let’s be real, was nearly every day.

Ti, despite your terrible taste in coffee, your calm, steady and thoughtful approach to both journalism and life has been extremely refreshing. Thank you for giving me confidence as a leader and always asking me “why?” which I still find infuriating, but I know it has helped me think outside of the box and become a better leader.

Alex, I will miss your booming voice overtaking the newsroom and how annoyed you get at me for “never listening” to you. I have enjoyed watching you flourish as a journalist over the past few semesters. Despite all of the complaining, your work ethic and willingness to do what needs to be done for the paper has been inspiring and the push the A-T needed to be even better.

And of course, Vince. Without your passion, knowledge and dedication to the paper, I know I wouldn’t be where I am today. I have never met someone so ready to tackle any situation that comes their way or willing to lend a helping hand when needed. Thank you for your encouragement and guidance over the years. You have been instrumental in helping me become the journalist I am today, and the A-T crew is incredibly lucky to have you as its adviser and friend.