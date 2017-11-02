The UW Oshkosh Model United Nations team held their second annual simulation on campus to discuss the topic “Ensuring Sustainability in a Changing Climate” on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The second General Assembly focuses on building upon the skills established in the first General Assembly, and gives new members a feel for what actual competitions are like, senior Alex Siebers said.

“General Assembly two is a much much more accurate representation of what actually happens at Model UN conferences,” Siebers said. “We introduce the idea of informal session in which delegates really have a lot of free reign to do what they want and accomplish a lot of things collaboratively.”

The informal session of a General Assembly focuses on one-on-one communication between delegates so as to create the final document that proposes action on the topic at hand, junior Zach Vetter said.

“General Assembly two allows new members to see how negotiation and diplomacy functions during caucus, or informal session, whereas GA1 showed delegates formal procedure, debate and voting,” Vetter said. “Delegates have to work in groups, negotiate and determine solutions in a much more interactive and personal environment.”

The second General Assembly most closely resembles the competitions the Model UN team competes in during the spring semester, so these simulations are great practice for them, sophomore Josey Strand said.

“General Assembly two is similar to what we do in competition in St. Louis and in New York,” Strand said. “We do not have many opportunities to put together simulations like this, and so being able to do it is great practice.”

Model UN participants grow and develop their skills during the fall semester with these simulations, but the learning doesn’t end in December, Strand said.

“Some of us, like me, come in with no skills, so fall is when we focus on developing our skills,” Strand said. “After the fall semester, we start to develop more advanced skills like being able to function in a caucus setting while simultaneously manage effective writing, speaking and leading skills all at the same time. By the time of competition we have a wide range of skills to use so we can bring home the win.”

Model UN has a large impact on students outside of simply teaching them academic skills that benefit their growth in class. It also allows students to recognize their passions, president of Model UN Karee Orrick said.

“Model UN has taught me so much about the world we live in and has helped me realize my passion to work in development efforts to help people in other parts of the world,” Orrick said.

Education and friendship are at the core of Model UN, and these themes are especially important to people who plan on becoming teachers later in life, Siebers said.

“Model UN has shown me how much passion people can have for learning and trying to make the world a better place,” Sieber said. “Though a formidable task, Model UN has helped me see that as a teacher, I want my students to have that same kind of passion in their lives, and I want to encourage them to pursue what they love as I have seen so many members of the team do.”

The General Assemblies allow students to not only learn about international affairs and find out if the Model UN experience is right for them, but also allows them a place to feel like a part of something on campus, Orrick said.

“My time at UW Oshkosh has truly been enriched because of the Model UN Team and is also the reason I will be graduating from here in the spring” Orrick said. “I was going to transfer after a year of undergrad but decided to stay due to how much the Model UN team positively affected my experience here at UWO.”