Director of the Women’s Center Alicia Johnson and Program Assistant Eliza Farrow said UW Oshkosh students need to learn about the unsavory way video games portray women and racial minorities.

UW Oshkosh Women’s Center partnered with Fit Oshkosh and presenters Johnson and Farrow talked about the negative representations of racial minority groups and women in video games in the “Color-Brave Community Conversation” in Sage Hall on Monday.

Topics covered were the negative representations, as well as the encouraging trend toward positive representations, of racial minorities and women and steps to take actions against this issue.

UW Oshkosh student José Medina said he attended this conversation hour because of his interest in video games and their content.

“I am a really big gamer and video games are a really big part of my life,” Medina said. “I buy the newest systems and try to be aware of topics relating to video games, so that is why I wanted to know more about this issue.”

Farrow said the idea sparked from combining her love of video games with race and gender.

“I have always had a really big interest in video games, and I have played them since I was very young,” Farrow said. “Alicia knew this and just asked me one day, ‘Why don’t we do something on video games in relation with representations of identity?’ I thought it was brilliant, and it inspired me to create a feminist gaming initiative group called ‘Level Up.’ We now get all sorts of requests to speak about different topics at certain places including here at UW Oshkosh.”

At the start of the presentation, Johnson said people don’t usually consider females as a part of the gamer population.

“Women 18 or older represent 31 percent of gamers while boys under 18 only make up about 18 percent of gamers,” Johnson said. “While women are a huge part of the gamer community, few actually adopt the identity of gamer.”

The reason for this is the association of online harassment towards women playing online would influence them to not label themselves as a gamer.”

In addition, Johnson said video games do a poor job of representing certain races who would be considered gamers.

“A study we found done in 2009 said the white race is heavily represented in video games,” Johnson said. “The next few races either are rarely characterized in video games or are nonexistent, including African-Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, biracial and Pacific Islanders. This study is so outdated because no one really looks at the connection between race and video games.”

During the second part of the conversation hour, Johnson said video game “tropes” are presenting people with negative stereotypes on race and gender.

“First, the definition of a trope is a reading of a story or a situation according to the simplest, widely held beliefs that produces a kind negative stereotype,” Johnson said. “So stereotypes that exist about women and people of color in our everyday lives are then manifested in video games and then are reproduced back in real life. This leads to people creating written narratives relying on harmful stereotypes that are already in the audience’s minds.”

Farrow said one example of a trope is how video games tend to demean, oversexualize and use women as “prizes.”

“One trope existing in video games is called ‘Women for Reward,’” Farrow said. “This is when women or their bodies are used as rewards for people for player advancement in the game. An example of a video game that represents this is called ‘God of War’ and there is a part where a person can gain a certain status by staring at a woman’s breast for a period of time. The belief that men are entitled to women’s bodies is what a lot of real world problems are based on. This includes catcalling, expecting sex after buying dinner, sexual assault and even rape.”

At the end of the last part of the event, Johnson said there are steps that can be taken to diminish negative stereotypes in video games.

“The Women’s Center library is a great place to visit for resources to get educated on this issue,” Johnson said. “Another part is when purchasing video games, look at what they represent as a whole including who created it and what the premise of it is. Also try to encourage other females or racial minorities to look for jobs in computer science or game development.”

Medina said the event overall covered an important problem he thinks people should continue to talk about.

“I feel this is a really big topic everybody can continue to discuss,” Medina said. “I would stay longer if I could discuss more in depth about other issues along with what is or isn’t socially acceptable about different video games. The whole presentation was a great introductory course and I hope they continue to have presentations like this.”