Many people would believe UW-River Falls came into Titan Stadium as the underdogs last Saturday. However, from the perspective of Titans’ head coach Pat Cerroni, the Falcons, with the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s second-ranked defense, were not to be taken lightly. This Saturday will look very similar as the Titans host last-placed UW-Eau Claire.

Cerroni said going into this Saturday’s game against 0-5 UW-Eau Claire is not going to be a guaranteed win; nobody in the conference is taken lightly.

“This is not going to be easy,” Cerroni said. “We have a tough game this week. Yeah, Eau Claire is terrible. They’re the worst team in the league, but you know what?

They’re going to play like champions against us. So that’s what we are dealing with every week.”

Titans starting senior quarterback Brett Kasper said the Titans go into each game with great respect for their opponent. He said although some teams in the WIAC have considerably different records than others, the competition is tough across the board.

“This conference is always wide open,” Kasper said. “There’s always teams that can play with other teams that might be on top. It went to show on Saturday that we just can’t take anyone lightly. We are just happy that we came out on top.”

Titans’ junior wide receiver Dom Todarello, the WIAC Football Special Teams Player of the Week, said it is easy to think an opponent with a bad record will be a guaranteed win. However, in a conference like the one the Titans are in, there are no easy wins.

“Some guys took them a little more lightly than we should have,” Todarello said. “We need to be prepared for every game like it’s Whitewater. This is a tough conference, it gets ranked best conference in the country year after year so we have to be more prepared than we were last week.”

Kasper said every opponent the team plays is going to try and end the Titans’ undefeated record and put them out of first. Kasper said being on top comes with that and it is something that the Titans recognize is very real, but they are prepared for it.

“You can’t take any team too lightly,” Kasper said. “It doesn’t matter if Eau Claire is at the bottom of the conference, we’re going to get their best shot. Obviously we just need to win by one, but hopefully we can put a full game together and get back to where we were at the beginning of the season.”