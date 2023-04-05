Student accessibility on campus

With the current climate of affairs in our world today, the topic of accessibility on college campuses has become more relevant now than it ever has been. Left and right, people are debating on what accessibility means in terms of higher education and how accommodations can be made for those who need them.

“To our department, accessibility means having access,” UW Oshkosh’s Accessibility Coordinator Holly Ludwig Callaghan said. “The Accessibility Center is the legal ADA office for students with documented disabilities on the UWO campus. We serve parking, housing, dining, classroom accommodations and any temporary disability as well.”

The Accessibility Center is in charge of providing academic services such as note taking, captioning, alternative testing methods and assistive technology methods for students in need of accommodations for impairments.

“We have a lot of functioning pieces and hard workers over here, but there is room to grow – not just in our institution, but in the city of Oshkosh,” Callaghan said. “For example, it can be difficult to tell a student that there is only one wheelchair accessible entrance in the building I am located in. We meet the bare minimum, but there is 100% room to grow.”

In recent times, the Accessibility Center and other programs like it have taken initiative to provide resources to students as well, as raise awareness for students in need of accommodations.

“[Students and staff should] believe in our students with disabilities [and] meet them where they’re at,” Callaghan said.

First-year Bair Wagner is one of the students on campus who works closely with the Accessibility Center.

Wagner said that he and a lot of fellow students on campus often struggle to have staff adapt to their needs.

“[The Accessibility Center is] really understanding,” Wagner said. “But academic accommodations are not really taken seriously by professors.”

He said one experience sticks in his head.

“My professor interpreted my accommodations in the way she wanted, not how I really needed it,” Wagner said. “She was a seasoned professor teaching a 200-level English class so it wasn’t expected.”

Wagner said he believes the problem with accessibility at UWO is that it is not advertised very well.

“The only way you really find them is if you already know them,” Wagner said. “Trying to find accessibility without already having the experience of trying to find accessibility features in your day-to-day life makes it feel so subpar.”

