UWO gymnastics to host WIAC championship, regional qualifier for NCGA Nationals

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UW Oshkosh’s Emily Buffington competes at a gymnastics meet earlier this season in Kolf. Buffington was crowned national champion last year on the uneven bars.

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh gymnastics is looking to continue its stellar season, seeking a conference championship and bid to nationals.

UWO will have the chance this weekend in its home gym as Oshkosh hosts the 2023 WIAC gymnastics championship/National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA) West Regional Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. at Kolf Sports Center.

The Titans brought home a national championship last March, following an undefeated season against Division III competition and a record-setting performance at the NCGA Championship in Ithaca, New York. It was the fifth national championship for the gymnastics program since 1980.

Under the direction of head coach Lauren Karnitz, UWO has been led this season by gymnasts Emily Buffington, Rahdea Jarvis and Kennedy Springer.

Buffington was a national champion last year on the uneven bars and Jarvis earned All-American honors last season on uneven bars.

Springer set the school record on the floor exercise this season and Buffington set the school record in all-around, with 38.725 combined points in a recent meet against Eau Claire.

UWO gymnast, Trinity Sawyer, earned All-American awards last season on the floor and vault, and this year the Titans have set combined score records on both the floor and vault.

Saturday’s competition will be the 49th WIAC Championship and the 25th NCGA West Regional, with 2023 being the 19th year the two meets will be held simultaneously.

Gymnastics programs from UW-Eau Claire, Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.), Hamline University (Minn.), UW-La Crosse, UW-Stout, UW-Whitewater, and Winona State University (Minn.) will travel to Oshkosh to compete in the competition.

This year marks the first time since 2013 that UWO has hosted the conference championship.