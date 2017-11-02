UW Oshkosh should follow in the footsteps of many other colleges around the U.S. and have a fall break after midterms. Because of the stress of midterms, students deserve some extra time to recuperate to be able to work at 100 percent again for the rest of the semester.

UWO senior Natalie Schuster said she believes students need time to relax during the semester.

“I think we need a fall break the same as how there’s a spring break in the middle,” Schuster said. “Just like spring break, it’s a period of relaxing where we can recharge during the semester and be able to do better in the second half.”

Senior Donnie Bantle said fall break would be helpful to students, but there could be the added side effect of having to lengthen the semester in some way.

“I think a fall break would be good to have mid-October because the first month and a half of school is very tiring with trying to get in routine, all the events and Homecoming,” Bantle said. “It would be very beneficial to take a break and have a day to recharge and refresh. The only downfall I see is that we would maybe need to start school earlier or end later for the fall semester.”

Not all students feel that a fall break would be beneficial. In fact, some say it could poorly affect students’ ability to remember what they have learned throughout the semester.

Junior Alma Enciso said she isn’t in favor of the idea.

“I do not think it would be beneficial for students to have fall breaks,” Enciso said. “Students already forget so much information over spring break, I believe the same thing would happen with a fall break.”

Perhaps a break would lead to students forgetting crucial knowledge; however, some time off after the stressful time during midterms could lead to better performance. The break would allow students to come back refreshed and ready to tackle the rest of the fall semester.

Not only would a fall break be good for students, it would be good for professors as well; then both parties could prepare for the rest of the semester.

In the article, ‘A defense of college students and their fall break, the power nap of the academic calendar’ by Sarah Larimer from the Washington Post, the registrar at American University in Washington, Doug McKenna, said their students and faculty both benefit and appreciate the time off after the stress of midterms.

“I think that students take their midterms seriously,” McKenna said. “They’ve done a lot in the early half of the semester. Having a little bit of a lift to come back refreshed for the second part of the semester is important. Students really appreciate the day off. I would say that many faculty also appreciate the day off as well. Because all of those exams that have been taken that week still have to be graded by somebody. That’s usually the faculty member’s job.

So it’s not just for students; there’s a faculty component as well. But I think students appreciate it more.”

Students need a fall break in order to recuperate from the stress of midterms and recover from any illnesses before undergoing more projects, papers and final exams.

Senior Claudia Blair agreed students need a fall break in order to rest and relax before taking the second half of the semester.

“After midterms, it’s clear to see that students’ drive towards academics decreases significantly,” Blair said. “More students are sick, tired and rundown at this point. Even a four-day weekend would help push students forward and allow them to rest before the second half of the semester. Thanksgiving break isn’t a full week like spring break, so an additional break would give students a little more time to rest.”

UWO needs to adopt a fall break in order to help students operate at their full potential for the entire fall semester.