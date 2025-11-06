Want a village? Be a villager

Over the past year, especially on social media, I have seen the terms “village” and “villager” a lot, and it got me realizing: everyone wants a village, but not enough people want to put in the work to be a villager.

No, I’m not talking about Minecraft. From my understanding, the phrase “be a villager” really started with parents and community when it comes to pregnancy and raising a child, because, in fact, it does take a village.

However, being a villager can mean so much more than just helping a child grow up. That “be a villager” mentality can be applied across all aspects of life to help build community and personal relationships to make you and the people around you the best versions of themselves.

I’ve noticed in recent years, especially with quarantine and the rise of social media, that fewer and fewer people want to be a villager in their everyday lives. From “protecting your peace” to expecting instant gratification or reciprocation for helping someone, the villager mentality is dwindling.

I really started using this philosophy with coworkers at my restaurant job, and it’s just one example of a place where a village can grow. For example, you can’t expect someone to jump out and take your Friday night shift at work so you can go out with your friends, if you never pick up someone else’s shift so you can stay in bed and doomscroll TikTok for hours on a Tuesday. Or, what if one of your coworkers needs a ride home from work and it’s a little out of the way for you? Even if you don’t necessarily get gas money, wouldn’t you feel bad if your car was in the shop and you needed a ride to/from work, and people were telling you no? The workplace is a great way to build a village and community because it’s always nice to have someone watching your back and helping you when you get overwhelmed, so reciprocate!

Here on campus is another great way to be a villager. Imagine you were in a class where you didn’t really know anyone else. I know it’s easier said than done, but it’s okay to go up to people and start a conversation and ask them how their day has been or ask for help if you don’t really understand an assignment. I know human interactions have gone down in recent years, and more and more people are afraid to have that initial conversation or question for fear of being awkward, but in reality, life as a whole is awkward.

It could be as easy as noticing that the stranger who usually sits near you in class missed a day of lecture for having the frat flu. You could just go up to them and ask if they would like to borrow your notes so they can catch up on what they missed. Wouldn’t you want someone to do that for you if you missed class, especially with a strict professor who refuses to post lecture slides online?

Speaking of professors, they themselves can help build a village with students as well. Instead of just docking points off an assignment or just marking something as incorrect, perhaps take the time to really explain what that student can improve on. If you were trying to learn a new skill or concept and were making some mistakes, you would want the “expert” to be more specific than “incorrect, do better next time” and actually tell you what to improve on, right? I know it might be hard when you have 30 freshman Writing 188 essays in front of you to grade, but taking that extra step can help the students grow and do your part as a villager. And, who knows? Maybe you’ll get a couple more extra hands in the air in class from students participating and fewer faces buried in a laptop if you show that effort (remembering students’ names is a big one, too).

For parents, being a villager means taking your child to as many children’s birthday parties as possible, even if that means awkward conversations with the other moms and dads. You would feel awful for yourself and your child if you put in all that effort to put together and throw a birthday party, just for no one or barely anyone who RSVP’ed to show up. Be there for each other, buy some extra crayons for the classroom if you can and offer to host a play date with another child so their parents can go out for a night on the town and have a date of their own. It’s the little things.

Being a villager in romantic relationships sounds like a given, but just thinking “I would want them to do the same for me” can help any kind of relationship grow and prosper. For example, girls, you can’t expect a guy to be willing to watch “The Notebook” with you if you won’t willingly watch his favorite three-hour black-and-white war movie with him. Or for guys, you can’t expect your girl to want to watch your favorite team dominate the Cowboys with you if you aren’t willing to give up some of your College Football Saturday to take her to the pumpkin patch with her for a couple of hours. Now, not everything has to be “equal,” but even showing a little interest in something your partner likes and enjoys goes a long way, even if you aren’t necessarily getting anything in return.

Living with roommates is a big place where being a villager can help you and the people you live with not want to rip each other’s throats out. If you see the Brita empty, just fill it up, even if you weren’t the last one to use it. Cleaning and chores are a big one where it’s everyone for themselves, when it doesn’t have to be. If you see your roommate has some brutal clinicals this week and a big midterm coming up, do some of their chores on the chore list or wash some of their dishes in the sink while you wash your own. Just think about the relief you would feel if you just got done with an absolutely exhausting week of classes, where you’ve been chugging Alani’s to stay awake and study and complete assignments, and you come home to an empty sink with no dishes in it. It would/should make you want to do the same for your roommates when they’re going through a tough time.

Your biggest community comes with your friends and family, where you should really want to be a villager so you can continue your villages. If you don’t check up on your friends and family, you certainly shouldn’t expect them to do the same. Yes, this means the dreaded “C” word of our generation: making a phone call. Call your parents, call your grandparents, call your high school friend that you’re starting to drift away from because you go to different colleges. Check up with your fellow villagers! Being an adult and navigating life is tough, so make sure your loved ones are doing okay, and they’ll do the same.

Checking in with each other is very important because a lot of the time, bad feelings and thoughts go unspoken, especially for guys. Boys, this means maybe taking a break from showing each other your Jonathan Taylor over-two-touchdowns bets and asking each other if you guys are doing okay mentally. Being a villager for your friends also means not constantly ghosting your friend group’s hangout plans so you can hang out with your boyfriend five days a week. You can’t expect your friends to keep inviting you to things and keep including you if you are always saying no. That’s not how a village works, especially if you are trying to “protect your peace.”

These are just some examples, but there are so many aspects of life where you can be a villager and worry about more than just yourself to help others and a community. You need a village in case you ever need some help or need a little boost in life, and small things can go a long way. People will remember what you do for them, and hopefully, that can come back and bless you as well. It might take a little extra effort, but be that villager that you want other people to be for you.