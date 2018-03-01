Scores and Schedules

2017-2018 Baseball
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Result
|W/L
|Sat, Feb 24
|Transylvania University (K
|Westfield, Ind.
|9-1
|W
|Sat, Feb 24
|Wabash College (Ind.)
|Westfield, Ind.
|4-5
|L
|Sun, Feb 25
|10-14
|L
|Sat, Mar 10
|7:30 p.m.
|University of St. Thomas (
|U.S. Bank Stadium -
|Sat, Mar 10
|10:00 p.m.
|University of St. Thomas (
|U.S. Bank Stadium -
|Fri, Mar 16
|5:45 p.m.
|Ripon College
|Lake Myrtle Park #2
|Sat, Mar 17
|12:00 p.m.
|The College of St. Scholas
|Lake Myrtle Park #5
|Sun, Mar 18
|10:00 a.m.
|Lawrence University
|Lake Myrtle Park #2
|Mon, Mar 19
|9:00 a.m.
|Washington & Jefferson Col
|Lake Myrtle Park Mai
|Wed, Mar 21
|9:00 a.m.
|Grinnell College (Iowa)
|Lake Myrtle Park #6
|Thu, Mar 22
|2:30 p.m.
|Benedictine University (Il
|Lake Myrtle Park Mai
|Fri, Mar 23
|8:45 a.m.
|Thomas College (Maine)
|Lake Myrtle Park #6
|Wed, Mar 28
|3:00 p.m.
|Wisconsin Lutheran College
|Oshkosh
|Sat, Mar 31
|12:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee School of Engine
|Oshkosh
|Sat, Mar 31
|3:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee School of Engine
|Oshkosh
|Tue, Apr 03
|12:00 p.m.
|UW-Stevens Point
|Oshkosh
|Tue, Apr 03
|3:00 p.m.
|UW-Stevens Point
|Oshkosh
|Wed, Apr 11
|1:00 p.m.
|UW-Whitewater
|Whitewater
|Wed, Apr 11
|4:00 p.m.
|UW-Whitewater
|Whitewater
|Sat, Apr 14
|1:00 p.m.
|Illinois Institute of Tech
|Oshkosh
|Sat, Apr 14
|4:00 p.m.
|Illinois Institute of Tech
|Oshkosh
|Sun, Apr 15
|12:00 p.m.
|Illinois Institute of Tech
|Oshkosh
|Sun, Apr 15
|3:00 p.m.
|Illinois Institute of Tech
|Oshkosh
|Tue, Apr 17
|12:00 p.m.
|UW-Stevens Point
|Oshkosh
|Tue, Apr 17
|3:00 p.m.
|UW-Stevens Point
|Oshkosh
|Sat, Apr 21
|1:00 p.m.
|UW-Platteville
|Platteville
|Sat, Apr 21
|4:00 p.m.
|UW-Platteville
|Platteville
|Sun, Apr 22
|12:00 p.m.
|UW-Platteville
|Platteville
|Sun, Apr 22
|3:00 p.m.
|UW-Platteville
|Platteville
|Wed, Apr 25
|1:00 p.m.
|UW-Whitewater
|Whitewater
|Wed, Apr 25
|4:00 p.m.
|UW-Whitewater
|Whitewater
|Sat, Apr 28
|12:00 p.m.
|UW-Stout
|Oshkosh
|Sat, Apr 28
|3:00 p.m.
|UW-Stout
|Oshkosh
|Sun, Apr 29
|12:00 p.m.
|UW-Stout
|Oshkosh
|Sun, Apr 29
|3:00 p.m.
|UW-Stout
|Oshkosh
|Wed, May 02
|6:00 p.m.
|Edgewood College
|Madison
|Fri, May 04
|1:00 p.m.
|UW-La Crosse
|La Crosse
|Fri, May 04
|4:00 p.m.
|UW-La Crosse
|La Crosse
|Sat, May 05
|12:00 p.m.
|UW-La Crosse
|La Crosse
|Sat, May 05
|3:00 p.m.
|UW-La Crosse
|La Crosse
|Fri, May 11
|TBA
|TBA
|WIAC Championship
|Sat, May 12
|TBA
|TBA
|WIAC Championship
