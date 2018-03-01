Scores and Schedules

Independent Student Newspaper of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

2017-2018 Baseball

DateOpponentLocationResultW/L
Sat, Feb 24 Transylvania University (KWestfield, Ind.9-1 StoryW
Sat, Feb 24 Wabash College (Ind.)Westfield, Ind.4-5 StoryL
Sun, Feb 25 Transylvania University (KWestfield, Ind.10-14 StoryL
Sat, Mar 10 7:30 p.m.University of St. Thomas (U.S. Bank Stadium -
Sat, Mar 10 10:00 p.m.University of St. Thomas (U.S. Bank Stadium -
Fri, Mar 16 5:45 p.m.Ripon CollegeLake Myrtle Park #2
Sat, Mar 17 12:00 p.m.The College of St. ScholasLake Myrtle Park #5
Sun, Mar 18 10:00 a.m.Lawrence UniversityLake Myrtle Park #2
Mon, Mar 19 9:00 a.m.Washington & Jefferson ColLake Myrtle Park Mai
Wed, Mar 21 9:00 a.m.Grinnell College (Iowa)Lake Myrtle Park #6
Thu, Mar 22 2:30 p.m.Benedictine University (IlLake Myrtle Park Mai
Fri, Mar 23 8:45 a.m.Thomas College (Maine)Lake Myrtle Park #6
Wed, Mar 28 3:00 p.m.Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeOshkosh
Sat, Mar 31 12:00 p.m.Milwaukee School of EngineOshkosh
Sat, Mar 31 3:00 p.m.Milwaukee School of EngineOshkosh
Tue, Apr 03 12:00 p.m.UW-Stevens PointOshkosh
Tue, Apr 03 3:00 p.m.UW-Stevens PointOshkosh
Wed, Apr 11 1:00 p.m.UW-WhitewaterWhitewater
Wed, Apr 11 4:00 p.m.UW-WhitewaterWhitewater
Sat, Apr 14 1:00 p.m.Illinois Institute of TechOshkosh
Sat, Apr 14 4:00 p.m.Illinois Institute of TechOshkosh
Sun, Apr 15 12:00 p.m.Illinois Institute of TechOshkosh
Sun, Apr 15 3:00 p.m.Illinois Institute of TechOshkosh
Tue, Apr 17 12:00 p.m.UW-Stevens PointOshkosh
Tue, Apr 17 3:00 p.m.UW-Stevens PointOshkosh
Sat, Apr 21 1:00 p.m.UW-PlattevillePlatteville
Sat, Apr 21 4:00 p.m.UW-PlattevillePlatteville
Sun, Apr 22 12:00 p.m.UW-PlattevillePlatteville
Sun, Apr 22 3:00 p.m.UW-PlattevillePlatteville
Wed, Apr 25 1:00 p.m.UW-WhitewaterWhitewater
Wed, Apr 25 4:00 p.m.UW-WhitewaterWhitewater
Sat, Apr 28 12:00 p.m.UW-StoutOshkosh
Sat, Apr 28 3:00 p.m.UW-StoutOshkosh
Sun, Apr 29 12:00 p.m.UW-StoutOshkosh
Sun, Apr 29 3:00 p.m.UW-StoutOshkosh
Wed, May 02 6:00 p.m.Edgewood CollegeMadison
Fri, May 04 1:00 p.m.UW-La CrosseLa Crosse
Fri, May 04 4:00 p.m.UW-La CrosseLa Crosse
Sat, May 05 12:00 p.m.UW-La CrosseLa Crosse
Sat, May 05 3:00 p.m.UW-La CrosseLa Crosse
Fri, May 11 TBATBAWIAC Championship
Sat, May 12 TBATBAWIAC Championship
