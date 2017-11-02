Senior Kaitlyn Schauer’s game-winning goal gave UW Oshkosh a 3-2 overtime win against UW-River Falls in a first-round matchup in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Championship held on Tuesday at J. J. Keller Field.

The game started strong for River Falls after the sixth-seeded Falcons began the match scoring in just the fifth minute of Tuesday’s contest to take a 1-0 lead over the Titans. Falcons sophomore forward Maggie Koehler scored the goal for River Falls after connecting on a 20-yard shot in the game’s beginning minutes.

Oshkosh came right back at the opposition with a goal just 107 seconds after Schmitz scored her second goal of the season with the help of a pass from Alexis Brewer.

The Falcons regained the lead after Kayla Windingstad connected on a goal in the 27th minute of play.

The score remained 2-1 going into halftime, however, Kendra Jepson tied up the match at 2-2 after the junior midfielder scored in the 59th minute of the conference tournament matchup.

The 2-2 score took the game into extra time. The Titans are awfully familiar with playing in overtime matches after playing in five games that went into overtime in the Titans regular season.

Schauer made the game-ending score against River Falls on a 5-yard kick during the ninth minute of extra time. Schauer’s first of the season was assisted by UWO freshman midfielder Addie Schmitz.

Of the six overtime matches, this is the Titans’ first victory this season in games that went into extra time.

Emotions ran high in this tightly played matchup. UWO sophomore Maddie Morris said experience helped the team advance in this conference playoff game.

“The whole team was extremely emotional after the win,” Morris said. “We had been in overtime so many times this season, and it had never gone well for us so I think some people felt a little doubtful about it all, like the outcome of it all. It is also just truly amazing to get that first win in the tournament and propel ourselves forward.”

UWO junior goalkeeper Jessica Galason said the main way for the Titans to stay alive this postseason is by having confidence and believing in each other.

“We need to be more confident in our shooting coming into the postseason,” Galason said. “We have some girls on our team with an amazing shot, and we just can’t be afraid to take advantage of those opportunities.”

In their last game before the playoffs, the UWO women’s soccer team lost to UW-La Crosse after giving up five goals to the nationally-ranked Eagles to give UWO its first conference loss of the season. The loss puts the Titans in a tie for third place in the WIAC with UW-Stout.

UW-La Crosse came into the contest ranked 16th in the NCAA Division III by the United Soccer Coaches. The Eagles, who finished undefeated in conference play, put the finishing touches on their quest for a WIAC league title, securing their third conference title in program history.

The Titans struggleddefensively throughout the game as UWO gave up five goals in Saturday’s match, three coming from UW-La Crosse freshman forward Kaitlyn Villars.

UW Oshkosh head coach Erin Coppernoll said the backline struggled, but inconsistency in the lineup due to injury has a lot to do with the Titans’ struggles.

“Offensively, we probably scored our two best goals of the season,” Coppernoll said. “We’ve come a long way from game one. La Crosse doesn’t give up two goals in a match very often.”

While dealing with a player of Villars’ caliber is quite challenging, Coppernoll said there are a multitude of players on the Eagles’ roster that cause damage to a team’s backline.

“They have five players that are in double-digits for scoring,” Coppernoll said.

Coppernoll said the Titans need to show more on the defensive side of the ball in order for a long postseason run this year.

“We need to play better defense,” Coppernoll said. “We need to put pressure on the opposing forwards and get back to the basics.”

Third-seeded UWO advances to play second-seeded UW-Whitewater in the WIAC semifinals on Thursday in Whitewater. The Titans defeated the Warhawks earlier this season in an upset, by a close 1-0 score.

The two semifinal winners will meet at the WIAC Championship final on Saturday. The winner of the WIAC Championship is automatically given a berth into the NCAA Division III Championship, which begins on Friday, Nov. 10.