As the temperature drops and snow starts falling, sports at UW Oshkosh move indoors. Courts, mats and pools will be utilized by the many different winter sports.

Men’s basketball

On the men’s side, head coach Pat Juckem is entering his sixth year at UW Oshkosh and is excited to have a younger roster with a good blend of returning and new players. Since his arrival, the team has enjoyed a steady increase in success as he has brought the team from a 2-14 season and last place finish in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to making the NCAA tournament two years in a row and being an annual contender for the WIAC title.

Two seniors will be leading the team this year as Charlie Noone and Jake Laihinen return. Noone comes back as a reigning first-team all-WIAC selection from the 2016-17 season. The six-foot-one guard averaged 13.5 points per game last year while shooting 41.8 percent from the three-point line.

Accompanying Noone as a first team all-WIAC selection is junior Ben Boots. Boots averaged 13.8 points last year, which bodes well for Juckem’s squad.

Juckem also recruited a stellar class of six incoming freshmen.

A point of emphasis for this year’s team might be performing better when playing at the Kolf Sports Center. The Titans were an even 6-6 at home last year while posting an 11-5 record on the road.

Juckem expects his team to stay in the moment during the course of the season.

“We don’t talk a ton about [post season expectations],” Juckem said. “We tend to lock into the day and the opportunity of getting better that day.”

From game to game, Juckem has goals set out for the team that he feels, if accomplished, will help them win the game.

“We do have our game goals, four or five checkpoints related to analytics on offense and defense,” Juckem said. “If we are hitting those, ultimately we are going to be successful on the scoreboard.”

The men will be trying to unseat last year’s champion, UW-River Falls, for their first title since 2003. The Titans lost to the Falcons by one point in the championship game last February, missing a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

Women’s basketball

Coming off a WIAC regular-season championship, the women’s basketball team will look to repeat as regular season champs and also win the WIAC tournament. Posting a 13-1 conference record last year led to the Titans’ first regular season championship since 2006.

After beating UW-River Falls in the WIAC championship semifinals, the Titans faced UW-Whitewater for the championship and lost, 65-56.

For head coach Brad Fischer, now in his sixth year, he is excited to see the growth of the program since he inherited it in the 2012-13 season.

Under Fischer, the Titans have consistently recorded 20-win seasons. Fischer inherited a program that went 1-15 in conference play and 7-18 overall during the 2011-12 season, but quickly turned the program around as the team went 20-6 the next year, placing second.

After losing four graduating seniors, senior Eliza Campbell will be leading the Titans this season. Campbell was the second leading scorer on the team last year as she averaged 10.8 PPG and 5.2 RPG.

After outscoring their opponents by 434 points last year, the Titans will look to repeat their dominance. The team predicated itself on out-rebounding and out-hustling their opponents, averaging +3.3 rebounds per game and 7.7 steals per game.

If there’s anything the Titans can improve from last season, it’s their free throw shooting. After shooting 65.3 percent from the stripe last season, it stands out as a statistic that could be bettered.

Gymnastics

After a sixth-place finish in the WIAC last year, coach Lauren Karnitz and the gymnastics team are looking to bounce back.

The team will be looking to replicate its performance in the 2014 season in which it took third place in the WIAC and went on to take fifth place in the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association team championships.

Young athletes with outstanding freshmen and sophomore campaigns will look to build on their 2017 success. After sending four gymnasts to the NCGA championships last year, the Titans will look for team success this year. Juniors Dana LoCascio and Bailey Finin and freshmen Baylee Tkaczuk and Jessica Bernardo will look to build upon their trips to the NCGA championships.

Bernardo averaged a solid 36.639, performing as an all-around gymnast last season. The All-American’s best average score came from the vault, as she posted an average score of 9.332 in the event.

Improving will be a tough task for Tkaczuk, as she took first place in the uneven bars at the NCGA championships. She beat out 21 other gymnasts to take the crown, averaging a team-high 37.021 all-around score last year.

Swimming and diving

As head Coach Christopher Culp enters his third season as head coach of both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, he is focusing on building the strength of the program through recruiting.

Culp’s men’s roster is comprised of 17 swimmers with 14 freshmen and sophomores. Culp is trying to instill more of a competitive culture instead of an extracurricular one through more intense practices and week-by-week goal setting.

Seniors Grady Hilgendorf and Brandon Davison will look to lead the team as both are primarily freestyle swimmers with Hilgendorf also swimming the breaststroke.

A strong freshmen class has the team looking at a positive future. Freshmen Matt Wilke, Josiah Vandenburg and Jarrett Lieder will all be young swimmers to watch this year. All three swimmers are looking to make waves and start off strong this season.

The women’s team also has much to be excited about with a nice mixture of returning swimmers with an influx of young and talented swimmers. Freshmen Tessa Shorten and Jennifer Lutz will look to make an immediate impact on the team, as they have shown promise in their first couple meets of the year, each winning events against Carroll or UW-Eau Claire.

Balancing out the youth on the team are a crew of five seniors. Senior McKinzie Halkola will be using her talents during the backstroke and butterfly events while fellow senior Alison Panske will be participating in mainly freestyle events. Other seniors that will help out the team will be Elizabeth Kelly and Janelle Sharpee, all in mainly freestyle events.

Panske gradually improved her times in nearly every meet, swimming her best races in the WIAC championship meet. She swam season bests in the 50, 100 and 200-yard freestyle races.

Coach Culp has predicated himself on increasing numbers and levels of competitiveness.

“For the last two years, it’s been our underclassmen that have been leading the way,” Culp said. “[The program] is starting to gain momentum as the women’s team scored more points last year than they have since 2005.”

Wrestling

After a dismal year recording three wins and 12 losses, Titan wrestlers will look to change this year. Only returning six starters from last year’s team, head coach Efrain Ayala is looking to revamp the team to make a run at the WIAC championship. A class of 12 sophomores will anchor the team.

Junior and All-American Mark Choinski posted a record of 23-6 last year and also capped it off with an appearance in the Division III championship tournament. Choinski upset the third and sixth-ranked wrestlers at 157 pounds in the D-III tournament last year.

Choinski also had eight pins last year, including two out of the top three fastest pins for UWO. This season, the junior will look to make it back to the D-III championship match, with the ultimate goal of winning his bracket.

Ayala is looking to his upperclassmen to lead the team this year.

“We have a lot of returners who have experience and understand what it takes to accomplish the end goal, a national championship,” Ayala said. “We look to them for great leadership to help guide our incoming freshman and transfers. If our leaders can set the pace and our new guys can follow, we will be in a really good place come end of season.”

Ayala is excited to see some of his wrestlers take the next step towards success this season.

“All of our returners put in a lot of work this summer and we are looking forward to making some big strides this season,” Ayala said. “Anthony Senthavisouk just missed qualifying for the national tournament last year and we are looking for him to have a great season.”

Other wrestlers to watch are sophomores Colten Cashmore and Corey Knudsen and junior John DePersia.

Track and field

As head coach Justin Kinseth enters his first year here at UWO, he will be trying to take a program that has suffered from a largely mediocre stretch and win a WIAC and ultimately, a national championship. He comes to UWO after assisting the men’s track and field program at Benedictine University of Illinois.

Kinseth will be the fourth head coach for the team in four years and will hopefully bring some program stability. Kinseth will also have former head coach Eamon McKenna helping out with the distance runners this season.

Ryan Powers, Joe Zack and Devan Gertschen all made it to the men’s D-III National Championship meet as individuals last season. The men’s team will look to win their first indoor national championship since 2009 and their first WIAC championship since 2001.

On the women’s side, Elizabeth Abhold, Cheyenne Moore and Emily Reichenberger all made the women’s D-III indoor track championship meet last season.

The women’s team will be looking to record its first WIAC championship since 2012 and its first national title since 2014.

The UWO men’s and women’s indoor track teams will host the UW-Oshkosh Early Bird Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 2nd starting at 10 am in the Kolf Sports Center.