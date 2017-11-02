The UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team, seeded fifth in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament, shut out fourth seed UW-Stevens Point on Tuesday in Stevens Point.

The Titans upset the Pointers in set scores of 26-24, 27-25, 26-24. In each of the first two sets, UWO erased a 23-22 deficit late in the set.

UW-Stevens Point jumped out to a quick 8-4 lead in the first set, but UWO quickly recovered and found itself in front with a 19-15 lead.

In the second set, both teams battled back and forth after there were a total of 12 ties in the set. At one point, the Pointers took a 25-24 lead, but the Titans prevailed and won the final three points of the frame.

UW Oshkosh was down late in the third set when Stevens Point took a 17-14 lead. However, the Titans took over and scored seven straight points to give UWO a 21-17 advantage. The match was concluded after UWO junior Renee Rush registered a kill to advance the Titans to the second round of the WIAC Championship.

UWO sophomore Samantha Jaeke contributed for UWO after leading the team in assists with 22. Jaeke also registered nine digs and three blocks in the match.

The Titans received contribution from a multitude of players, including senior libero Rachel Gardner, who led the team in digs with 22.

UW Oshkosh advances to the WIAC Championship semifinal, which will be held in La Crosse as the fifth-seeded Titans take on No. 1 seed UW-La Crosse. This is the fourth straight semifinal appearance for the UWO women.

The championship game will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4. The match will include the winner of both semifinal games between UWO and UW-La Crosse, as well as the matchup between UW-Whitewater and UW-Eau Claire.