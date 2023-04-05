UWO softball team sweeps Green Knights

The UW Oshkosh softball team swept the St. Norbert Green Knights this past weekend, winning both games of the doubleheader on March 29.

In the first game, the Green Knights started out with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The Titans caught up early in the second inning, with Sydney Rau singling to third base, advancing Hannah Wittman to second, Ana Iliopolous to third and scoring Zoe Malone.

Abby Garceau reached on a fielder’s choice to shortstop later in the inning, scoring Iliopolous and tying the game at two apiece.

The next run for the Titans was scored in the top of the fourth, when Hannah Ritter singled up the middle, scoring Brianna Davis and earning the team their third run of the game.

The Titans held the Green Knights to two runs and continued scoring in the top of the fifth inning. Morgan Rau tripled to left center, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Iliopolous. Later in the inning,S. Rau singled, scoring Wittman and giving UWO the 5-2 lead.

Neither team scored the rest of the way and the Titans won the first game against the Green Knights.

The second game of the doubleheader was a shutout for the Titans, who won 8-0.

No scoring happened until the top of the third, when Garceau reached first on a fielding error, advancing S. Rau to second and scoring Calista Divito.

Ritter singled to left field, advancing Wittman to second and Garceau to third. With bases loaded, Sophie Wery tripled to right center, scoring Garceau, Wittman and Ritter.

Following that, Iliopolous singled to right center scoring Wery and UWO ended the top of the third with a 5-0 score.

In the top of the fourth, Garceau walked, followed by Wittman tripling to right center scoring Garceau and putting the score at 6-0 UWO. The Titans saw two runs from Caitlin Williams and M. Rau in the top of the fifth and went on to win the game 8-0.

The Titans were scheduled to play this past Tuesday against Ripon College but the game was canceled due to bad weather.

UWO will take on UW-La Crosse April 7 in Oshkosh’s opening doubleheader of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season starting at 2 p.m. at the UW-La Crosse softball complex.