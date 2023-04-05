Views From The Bench

This week in sports saw the beginning of a potential dynasty with the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team winning the Division I men’s basketball tournament over San Diego State. It also saw the end of an era in the broadcast world, with longtime play-by-play man Jim Nantz calling his last basketball game of his 43-year television career. In the men’s college basketball world, this season may have been one of the greatest ever.

This college basketball season was all about unpredictability. On the men’s side, the preseason AP poll had the University of North Carolina sitting at No. 1 in the nation, but by the end of the year, the six-time national champions couldn’t even make it into the NCAA tournament. On the flip side, UConn wasn’t even in the AP’s top 25 and was predicted to finish third in the Big East.

In October, Sports Illustrated wrote of the Huskies, “Adama Sanogo is expected to improve on his 2022 all-Big East first-team year and has the opportunity to be among the conference’s best again this season. With renewed depth and health, the Huskies will be set up to compete with the goal of being a force come March.”

The Huskies ended their season 15-2 in their final 17 games to claim their fifth national championship. Sanogo averaged 17.2 points per game and 7.7 rebounds a game this season en route to being named 2023 NCAA Final Most Outstanding Player.

Apparently, more people should have listened to Sports Illustrated when filling out their brackets since only 2.08% of brackets correctly picked UConn to win, according to the NCAA. A quick shoutout to those who spent over six hours studying just to have their bracket busted on the first day.

March Madness gave us some of the most memorable moments in basketball history this year, with 13th seed Furman hitting a crazy buzzer-beater against third seed Virginia to send the Cavaliers packing exactly five years to the date when they lost to 16th seed UMBC. And speaking of 16 seeds beating number one seeds, this season’s NCAA tournament gave us one of the greatest upsets of all time when Fairleigh Dickinson took down Purdue. These were just a few of the crazy games in college basketball this season, showing why March truly is a month of Madness.

Finally, this season was the final one for Nantz, one of the most legendary broadcasters of all time. He provided some of the most memorable calls in NCAA history, such as Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating game winner in the 2016 National Championship game to put Villanova ahead of North Carolina. Nantz will be missed among the broadcasting community and he will never be replaced on the mic.

This year, college basketball was full of twists and turns, which is why it may have been the greatest season of all time.