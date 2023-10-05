Volleyball sweeps Saturday at Chicago

Chicago Ill.- UW Oshkosh volleyball traveled to Chicago on Saturday for a doubleheader against the University of Chicago and Hope College (Mich.)

The No. 3 nationally ranked Titans faced off against the Maroons to start the day. UWO won 3-2 with set scores of 25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 25-17 and 15-9.

Riley Dalhquist, Robyn Kirsch and Sami Perlberg each recorded double digit kills, with Dahlquist recording 19 Kirsch recording 13 and Perlberg recording 11. Izzy Coon and Kalli Mau led the way in assists, with Coon recording 28 and Mau recording 19.

UWO jumped out to a 6-2 lead in set one thanks to three kills by Sami Perlberg. The Maroons were able to make it close a couple times in the set but were never able to get the lead as the Titans cruised to a 25-18 set one win.

In sets two and three, UWO was able to jump out to early leads before Chicago was able to come back and won by 21-25 and 24-25.

Again the Titans jumped out into another lead at 9-5 in set four, thanks to the aid of two kills from Robyn Kirsch and multiple Maroon errors. UWO was able to keep the lead just like in set one and they won set four 25-17. In the winner take all, set five, it was leveled to start with both teams playing to a 6-6 tie to start. But after it was all Titans as UWO went on a 9-2 run to cruise to the 15-8 set five and match win over University of Chicago.

In game two, the Titans turned their sights to the No. 2 nationally ranked Hope College (Mich.) Flying Dutchmen. It was not only the second time the Titans faced off against the 2nd ranked team in Division lll volleyball, It was also the second win over a team ranked No. 2 this year( last being No. 2 Trinity University on Sept. 7). UWO beat the Flying Dutchmen 3-1 with set scores of 15-25, 25-21, 25-19 and 25-22.

Just like her mighty effort in the upset over Trinity. Perlberg again led UWO on the attack with 18 kills and led the team in the victory over The Flying Dutchmen. Hannah Moe also had a productive game, recording 9 kills in the match. Mau and Koon again led the team in assists with Mau recording 22 and Koon recording 16.

Set one was close early, until the Flying Dutchmen jumped out to a 13-20 lead en route to a 15-25 set one win. However that was all for Hope College, as the Titans went on to control the rest of the match. In set two, UWO turned a 9-9 tied game into a 15-9 lead thanks to three kills from Riley Kindt and three attack errors from Hope College. Hope College was able to tie it back to 19-19 but UWO then went on a 6-2 run to close out a 25-21 set two win.

Set three was all Titans, as UWO cruised to a 25-19 win. But in set four, the Flying Dutchmen made the Titans earn it. It was a back and forth set, and the Titans did not lead at all during set four until an attack error by Hope College gave the Titans a 21-20 lead. UWO closed it out on a 5-2 run behind kills from Perlberg and Moe. Amelia Hust sealed the Titan victory with a service ace being the 25th point.

The Titans will travel to UW-Stout on Oct. 6th and then will return home on Wednesday (Oct. 11th) for a match vs UW-Eau Claire.