The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
UWO football team sees increase in ACL injuries

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
May 23, 2024
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- Tony Steger (11) gets a pat on the back from quarterback Kobe Berghammer in UWOs 2023 season finale Nov. 11. Steger had to watch the game on crutches after he tore his ACL earlier in the season.
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan — Tony Steger (11) gets a pat on the back from quarterback Kobe Berghammer in UWO’s 2023 season finale Nov. 11. Steger had to watch the game on crutches after he tore his ACL earlier in the season.

During the last play of practice for the UW Oshkosh football team before its week five matchup of the 2023 regular season, wide receiver Tony Steger ran a post route to the corner of the endzone and jumped up to make a catch, only to feel a pop in his left knee.

Steger, who immediately dropped to the ground in pain, was told a few minutes later by UWO’s athletic trainers that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Steger, who said that he has seen an increase of ACL injuries in football players at UWO, said he was frustrated that the team continued to run plays even though practice was supposed to be over, leading to the play that he tore his ACL on.

“The most frustrating part is that Trae (Tetzlaff) and I scored two long touchdowns against the starting defense and practice should have been over,” Steger said.  “However, (head coach Peter) Jennings decided that wasn’t enough, so we ran a redzone play that led to my career ending injury. I learned that being greedy can lead to unnecessary situations which can escalate to career ending injuries.”

According to the athletic training staff at UWO, the football team saw seven ACL injuries during the 2023-24 school year after there were no recorded ACL injuries during the previous four years.

The UWO football team practices at both J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium and at the Rec Plex operated by Student Recreation and Wellness, both of which feature artificial turf instead of grass.

According to the National Center for Health Research, athletes that participate in NCAA Division II or Division III athletics experienced ACL tears 1.6 times more often than they did on grass in a study published in 2019.

On the other hand, Proliance Orthopedic Associates reports that single sport specialization and engaging in intense training regiments increases the risk of ACL tears.

UWO football player Keaton Munter said that he thinks the intense year-round training that football players have to go through, as well as practicing on artificial turf, is why the team has seen an increase in ACL tears.

“The year-round workouts weaken our bodies but then our turf is a pile of shit.” Munter said. “It’s been shown that turf is more likely to cause tears, so I think the intensity weakens the body and then gets complimented with the bad turf (and) leads to a lot of injuries.”

Munter, who tore his ACL for a second time last season in his first practice without wearing his knee brace, said that his mind was running wild when he felt his knee pop.

“It was more denial than anything after I tore it when I tried to walk it off over and over again.” Munter said. “I didn’t want to accept that it could’ve possibly been torn. Then after I couldn’t walk it off it hit me, and it was just a wave of anxiety and worrying about what could have possibly happened.”

UWO football player Walleye Ratliff, who tore his ACL in high school and broke his kneecap at Titan Stadium, said that he thinks the rise in ACL tears on the team is a mix of the turf and the training schedule.

“My hometown doctor did a study and he said you are 96% more at risk of a knee injury on turf rather than grass and it makes sense,” Ratliff said. “Your knee catches on turf, but you’ll just slip out on grass. But I do think we don’t do much proper stretching and recovery during most of our workouts. In the active stretching we do, everyone kind of half-asses it and most of the exercises don’t stretch (our) muscles.”

Steger said he thinks the rise in knee injuries is because of the strength programs that UWO athletes are forced to endure.

“Every year (I’ve seen) UWO sports teams slowly trying to get away from strength and conditioning coach (Steve Brown),” Steger said. “Shouldn’t it be the opposite way? Just like the game, things change and evolve.”

Steger said he has been playing football his entire life on all different types of surfaces and was injury free before last season.

“I have a sharp diet and workout routine that has got me to be the athlete I am,” Steger said. “I am certain that my body was completely overused due to lack of communication and knowledge between the strength coach and actual coaches. When you have eight weeks of bed rest to dissect everything and look at situations like this from every angle, it’s easy to see where the problem is and roots from.”

Steger said that he thinks the egos of the coach staff on the football team have gotten in the way of their training and that’s why the team has seen injuries pile up.

“The problem is right in front of everyone’s face,” Steger said. “Coach Jennings and coach Brown have an equal ego problem and will continue to blame everyone else besides themselves.”

Although an open records request showed that UWO only has five athletic trainers to cover 18 sports, Ratliff doesn’t think adding trainers would help limit the rise in knee injuries.

“I don’t think it would do much in preventing knee injuries,” Ratliff said. “They happen. It’s life.”

Steger said it was extremely difficult for him to recover from ACL surgery.

“The process was long and slow; however, I learned a lot about myself,” Steger said. “Overall, the mental challenges overruled the physical challenges throughout my experience, which is why I am certain I increased my mental toughness.”

Steger said the worst part of the injury was the disconnect he felt from the team.

“The head coach and coaching staff only reached out to me asking if I would come back to play for him next season,” Steger said. “I was never asked how I was doing that day or about how I am doing throughout the process. Everyone faces their own challenges every day and should be respected and cared about as a human being rather than being treated as a number on a football team.”

