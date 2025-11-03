Tennis ends 2025 campaign

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team collected two second-place finishes in doubles competition at the Wisconsin Collegiate Individual Championships at Nielson Tennis Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 26.

In the doubles No. 2 bracket, UWO’s Kayla Gibbs and Jameson Gregory placed second after defeating UW-River Falls’ representative duo 6-4, then taking down UW-Whitewater’s duo 6-3. Gibbs and Gregory would eventually fall to Hannah Cady and Maia Samuelson of UW-La Crosse in the championship round, 6-1.

Titans Sarah Schaeffer and Brianna Owens were the other Oshkosh duo to place second, falling to UWL’s representative duo, Izzy Brinkman and Emma Kappel, 6-3 in the championship round of the doubles No. 3 bracket. The two reached the finals by beating UWRF representatives 6-2 in their opening round, then sweeping the UWW duo in the semifinals, 6-0.

Oliva Pethan and Courtney Carpenter led the Titans off in doubles competition, taking on the doubles No. 1 bracket. The duo would pick up a win in round one, 7-5, before ultimately falling in the quarterfinals against Chloe Regal and Annie Wierzbicki of UW-Stevens Point, 6-2.

Mani Usui was the highest-placing Titan in singles competition, with third place in the No. 1 singles flight. Usui beat UWRF’s Sydney Wiener 4-2, 4-3(3) in the opening round, then fell to UWL’s Shelby Roth 4-3(5), 4-2. Usui defeated UWSP’s Tristin Jantz 4-2, 4-0 in the third-place game.

In No. 2 singles competition, UWO’s Bre Shultz won her opening round 4-3(5), 4-1 against Ellie Aitken of UWSP, then fell to the eventual champion, UWW’s Molly Asfeld 4-0, 4-1. In the third-place match, Aubrey Wittwer of UW-Eau Claire ended Schultz’s run with a clean sweep in both sets.

Oshkosh’s Cate Gerl and River Falls’s Audrey Ladewig battled it out in the first round of the No. 3 singles flight, 4-1, 0-4, 10-6, with Gerl taking the edge after three sets. Gerl would follow a similar path to Schultz, falling to the eventual champion Kaitlyn Remke of UWW in the second round, 4-0, 4-1. Gerl’s season wrapped up with a fourth-place finish after losing 4-2, 4-0, to Ana Ricuarte of UWEC.

That marks the end of the season for the UWO women’s tennis team as the team wraps it up with a 6-4-1 overall record after going 2-4 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Carpenter is the only expected departure as her career ends with a 29-23 record in doubles competition, along with a 4-3 singles record.