Hall of Famer of the week: Jacque Strook

Jacque Strook, a middle blocker for the UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team from 2006-09, appeared in 151 of the 161 matches throughout her career.

After being a perennial part of the team, Strook’s consistency was rewarded as she received the 2009 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Player of the Year, on top of being named an NCAA All-American, as well as on the NCAA All-Midwest Region and All-WIAC first teams.

That season, Strook started every game but one, which she still appeared in. She’d lead the team in hitting percentage and kills with .316 and 431, respectively, while also leading the WIAC with 174 blocks.

As a member of the program, Strook and the Titans would compile a record of 143-18 while sharing the WIAC championship with UW-Eau Claire in 2006 and 2008, and outright winning the conference in 2009.

Over the course of a long 151-game career, Strook accumulated 1,127 kills, 481 blocks, 161 digs and 21 service aces, on top of hitting .263.

She credits her career a lot to the preparation from her time at Richland Center High School she came into Oshkosh with.

“I would not be here today without them (her high school coaches),” Strook said. “All the suicide dives to get my butt here and to the block helped me with my eventual college career.”

In national competition, Strook would be a pivotal member of the 2008 and 2009 teams, which went to the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

The 2008 teams’ season ended in the quarter-finals of the Division III championship tournament, and the 2009 teams’ season concluded in the semi-finals to Juniata College (Pennsylvania) 3-0 after five consecutive wins to get to that point.

In the final season of Strook’s career, she broke her single-game career high with 19 kills in the WIAC tournament’s third-place match against UW-Platteville. She’d also have a .417 hitting percentage in the match to help the Titans win 3-2.