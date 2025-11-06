Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Hall of Famer of the week: Jacque Strook

Zach Bellin, Co-Sports Editor
November 6, 2025
Katie Lechton / Advance-Titan – Jacque Strook, the former middle blocker for UWO volleyball, speaks at the podium during the hall of fame induction ceremony.

Jacque Strook, a middle blocker for the UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team from 2006-09, appeared in 151 of the 161 matches throughout her career. 

After being a perennial part of the team, Strook’s consistency was rewarded as she received the 2009 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Player of the Year, on top of being named an NCAA All-American, as well as on the NCAA All-Midwest Region and All-WIAC first teams. 

That season, Strook started every game but one, which she still appeared in. She’d lead the team in hitting percentage and kills with .316 and 431, respectively, while also leading the WIAC with 174 blocks. 

As a member of the program, Strook and the Titans would compile a record of 143-18 while sharing the WIAC championship with UW-Eau Claire in 2006 and 2008, and outright winning the conference in 2009.

Over the course of a long 151-game career, Strook accumulated 1,127 kills, 481 blocks, 161 digs and 21 service aces, on top of hitting .263.

She credits her career a lot to the preparation from her time at Richland Center High School she came into Oshkosh with.

“I would not be here today without them (her high school coaches),” Strook said. “All the suicide dives to get my butt here and to the block helped me with my eventual college career.” 

In national competition, Strook would be a pivotal member of the 2008 and 2009 teams, which went to the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

The 2008 teams’ season ended in the quarter-finals of the Division III championship tournament, and the 2009 teams’ season concluded in the semi-finals to Juniata College (Pennsylvania) 3-0 after five consecutive wins to get to that point. 

In the final season of Strook’s career, she broke her single-game career high with 19 kills in the WIAC tournament’s third-place match against UW-Platteville. She’d also have a .417 hitting percentage in the match to help the Titans win 3-2. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / Advance-Titan – The UW Oshkosh volleyball team celebrates after winning its second straight WIAC title on Nov. 8, 2024, after defeating UW-River Falls 3-0 at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO on cusp of WIAC three-peat
Zach Bellin / Advance-Titan – Darryl Sims overlooks the reveal of new signage during the dedication to Mary Beth Nienhaus at the formerly known as UWO Softball Park Oct. 30.
Softball renamed to honor Nienhaus
Raegan Nelson / Advance-Titan – UWO’s Owen Bostick, Joseph Hertel and Aaron Nehls compete in an event during the WIAC Championships at the XC Ranch Saturday.
Cross country places fifth at WIAC meet
UW-Platteville’s Trevor Burnett eludes an Oshkosh defender last weekend.
UWO football loses to UW-Platteville 21-14
Courtesy of Brady Halverson / UWO Athletics – Paige Secker shoots a jumpshot over Iowa State’s Sydney Harris. Seckar led the Titans in points, rebounds and steals finishing the game with a statline of 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Women’s basketball falls 84-53 to Iowa State
Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics – Callee DeBruin swims in the 100-yard freestyle. She placed first with a time of 55.85 seconds, earning the team 9 points.
The Titans fall to rival UW-Whitewater