Titans improve to 5-4 with 41-15 win

The UW Oshkosh football team defeated UW-Stevens Point (4-5) 41-15 while the program celebrated its 2015 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship team at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Amidst injury troubles, the Titans (5-4) were able to prevail against the Pointers behind the backs of the dynamic A.J. Korth and Kyle Dietzen, who have been as consistent as can be this season. Korth finished the game with a net total of 224 yards, 102 through the air and 122 on the ground with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, leading UWO to its best scoring week since Nov. 9 of last year against UW-Stout.

Dietzen collected 15 total tackles (nine solo, six assisted and three for loss) and sacked the Pointers’ quarterback twice, along with a forced fumble and coming up huge on third downs throughout the entire game. His efforts earned him Kwik Trip WIAC Athlete of the Week honors for the third time this season.

Quentin Keene got hurt early in the game, slotting Korth for a bigger role, but not before Keene left his mark on the game. On the second offensive play of the game, Keene hit Clayton Schwalbe, who fought off his defender for a 57-yard touchdown.

After a nullified Korth rushing touchdown, Keene solidified his impact with yet another passing touchdown, this time to Jon Mathieu for 11 yards.

Oshkosh’s next scoring drive happened in less than a minute. Korth drove the team down the field and found Jackson Brush 30 yards downfield after he beat his defender and managed his way into the endzone with eight seconds left in the first half.

In their second drive after half, UWO found paydirt thanks to the running game. Ammiel Jackson, Doug Burson and Korth each played a part in the drive, with Korth eventually becoming the successor after he scored a 35-yard rushing touchdown.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Titans were sitting comfortably but decided to continue laying it on the Pointers, scoring two more touchdowns.

Kellan Mella, a familiar face to the endzone, caught a ball from Korth for 15 yards, then Will Brust and Gabe Torres each gathered their first collegiate touchdowns, connecting on a late touchdown for 55 yards.

Jackson came up huge in the backfield with Vallafskey missing yet another game. Jackson did more than double his season rushing yards total of 55 he went into the contest with, as he finished the game with 60 yards on the ground.

Brush led the Titans in receiving yards with 78 on four receptions, while Schwalbe caught two balls for 65 yards, finishing second on the team. The Torres touchdown was his lone reception, enough for third on the team.

Outside of Dietzen on defense, Ben Wellhoefer was the next most productive with seven total tackles (two solo, five assisted, and 0.5 for loss). The Titans’ defense had eight total tackles for loss, pushing the Point offense back for 38 yards.

UWO hosts UW-Whitewater at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium on Nov. 15 for their final regular-season game of the year, which will also be senior night for the Titans.