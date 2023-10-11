Volleyball improves to 21-0

Continuing on their best start in team history, the UW Oshkosh volleyball team traveled to UW-Stout on Oct. 6 for another Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match.

The Titans remained at No. 2 in last week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. They swept the Blue Devils with set scores of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-14.

Riley Kindt and Sami Perlberg led the team in kills, with Kindt recording 15 and Perlberg recording 12. Both of them were also the leaders in assists. Perlberg recorded 26 assists and Kindt had 21. Riley Dahlquist also recorded 18 assists.

Just like they’ve done all year, UWO got off to another fast start in the first set. The Titans had a 9-4 lead to start set one behind four kills from Kindt. UW-Stout was able to go on a 5-0 run to tie the set at 9 all. That was all for competitiveness in this set as the Titans were able to go on another big run. The Titans went on a 6-1 run to make it 15-10 and they were able to close out set one with a 25-22 win.

Set two was all Titans, who were able to blow it open by going on a 12-5 run midway through the set and taking a 14-7 lead. UWO was able to hold onto the big lead and win the second set 25-15 in a dominating fashion.

In set three, the Blue Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead due to two attack errors from UWO. The Titans didn’t need long to rally as they were able to tie the set up at 8-8. The two teams went back and forth for most of the set, but UWO went on another 6-1 run to make it 17-12, due to three kills from Perlberg along with a kill from Kindt. From there, it was not close as UWO cruised to a 25-14 set three and got the match win. Robyn Kirsch had the match winning point with a kill.

UWO took on UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 11. Check the UWO athletics website for more information about the game.

The Titans will take on Simpson College (Iowa) and Washington University in St. Louis (Missouri) Oct. 13 at the WashU Invitational in St. Louis starting at 10:30 a.m.