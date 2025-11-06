Embody Your Body on Main Street

Just a few blocks from our campus on 579 North Main Street in downtown Oshkosh, there’s a studio where creativity and mindfulness come together. Open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Sunday going until 11:15 a.m.; there’s a time for absolutely anyone.

Since 2016, Embody Yoga & Pilates has been offering students and the Oshkosh community a place to come unwind and learn something new about how to recharge their bodies.

When the pandemic forced studios to close, Lea Ann K. Schneider was quick in building a virtual platform for her business. Even though she says she’s not “computer savvy”, she figured it out in no time.

Though she prefers the energy of an in-person class, many students continue to log in from home.

“It’s worth it to provide this convenience for my regular students, so that they can still log in when and where they can,” Schneider said.

For Schneider, clients always come first, and Embody has a big college clientele.

“Freshmen and sophomores sometimes just walk over when the weather’s nice, but I get a lot of juniors and seniors too,” she said. “I do try to offer student rates, because I have one who’s still in college and one graduated a couple years ago and yes, money is tight.”

Student discounts make it very appealing, and when the atmosphere is as welcoming as Emobody’s, who wouldn’t want to make the short walk downtown for the next few years of their stressful studies?

Embody offers discounted student packages, making it a budget-friendly option for those looking to practice regularly. As a former UW Oshkosh student, Schneider knows managing in college can be hard and she takes pride in making her studio accessible to everyone on all levels.

Beginners are always welcome at Embody. Classes are versatile and designed for all levels, with modifications and amplifications, as suggested by Lea Ann Schneider.

For those who want a slower morning stretch, Sunday’s “Set Flow” classes are a gentler, non-heated option.

For Schneider, Embody is more than a business; it’s a community, where she wants to make everyone feel comfortable with their skills.

“Authenticity is huge for me,” she said.

Schneider is transparent with the extent of her skills and doesn’t offer anything she’s not 110% sure of. The focus of the studio is on building her community, and a big part of that is how much clients trust her teaching.

It’s the only yoga and pilates studio in Oshkosh providing Hot Vinyasa classes – held in a heated room, linking together breathing and movement for a dynamic flow.

Schneider, who has been teaching for more than 25 years, came with her own take on yoga.

“I wanted to offer my expertise in the areas I’m interested in and I like to stick with what I know.” she said.

Schneider continues to do so, with improvements and additions always just around the corner.

In 2020, Schneider expanded her studio by introducing pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) cellular exercise. The practice was originally popular in the equestrian world; sending energy pulses, which expand the cell, improving the way they receive nutrients and release toxins.

Schneider came across it for the first time when her friend used PEMF therapy on her injured horse. The results were so impressive, she wondered if it could be used on humans too.

“It was such a perfect complement to yoga,” she explained. “Yoga recharges you through movement and breath and PEMF recharges your cells with energy.”

Ever since, people have been coming to try or rent it out, sometimes even bringing their dogs to relieve them of their pain.

The studio also hosts a variety of workshops throughout the year. The upcoming event will be held on Dec. 5, focused on restorative yoga and gong meditation, led by Michael Bettine, a long-term gong meditation practitioner.

Schneider collaborates with local and national practitioners to bring these events to Oshkosh, whether they stop by, are intrigued by her studio or she’s known them for a long time.

Another recurring workshop is beginner and advanced yoga, where students work on their postures with direct assisting – making them feel less intimidated by the whole concept.

“I do a lot of hands-on assisting in those workshops and help them get into their practice figures and where their bodies need to be,” Schneider said.

In the fall, essential oils workshops resurface. All the oils used can be found directly in the Embody store, so students get exactly what they’re working with.

With affordable student deals, innovative classes like PEMF therapy and beginner-friendly lessons, there aren’t many studios that could compete with Embody. For students looking to destress during finals or simply get into yoga, Embody might just be your new go-to.