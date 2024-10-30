Baldwin respects students

This election is one of the most important elections for the Wisconsin State Senate for us to vote in because college student’s reputation is on the line. We need to vote to ensure our voices are heard and aren’t missing from this election. We are the youngest demographic and the newest voices, so it’s important to take action for results that best represent us and our needs. Whether you typically have voted Republican or Democrat or this is your first election ever, it’s important to have an open mind and to know your facts going into the polls.

Eric Hovde has said on record that college students are “so stupid” and that college students don’t have a strong work ethic anymore. He couldn’t be farther from the truth. College students don’t always get full ride scholarships or a fat check from their moms and dads.

I was fourteen when I got my first part-time job, and nearly every dime I’ve made since then has gone towards a savings account for college tuition. I know many full-time students at UW Oshkosh work alongside going to class to keep up the insane cost so they won’t be in thousands of dollars of debt. The cost of college keeps rising with inflation, so we need to work even harder to afford it. We also aren’t guaranteed a job with our college degrees.

Alongside working and keeping up with homework, we are expected to join extracurricular activities to help boost our resumes and to stand out. I am a college athlete maintaining a high GPA along with working for the Advance-Titan. I put in at least 50 hours of work a week outside of the classroom.

Hovde has also said if he becomes a senator for Wisconsin, he wants to undo the provision Baldwin has set in place to guarantee health insurance coverage to students under the age of 26.

Students need this provision because the last thing we have is extra money laying around to cover the high cost of health insurance. Most of us that get jobs right out of college won’t have great benefits that will ensure health insurance, so the provision allows us to have time to get on our feet before smothering us in more debt.

Hovde believes that women in college are single-issue voters only focusing on abortion. While this is one of the issues being tackled this election it is definitely not the only one I care about. LGBTQ rights, our economy, healthcare and so much more are all important topics to consider when voting. Don’t let Hovde put words in your mouth.

“Between insulting young people by saying they don’t work hard and are ‘so stupid,’ and saying that college women are single issue voters on abortion, it’s clear Eric Hovde doesn’t respect Wisconsinites,” spokeswoman for Tammy Baldwin for Senate, Laine Bottemiller said. “Tammy Baldwin actually respects our state and has a record of fighting for young people, including writing the provision that makes sure young people can stay on their families’ health plans until age 26. The choice for the Senate is clear.”

Now is time to stand up and vote.