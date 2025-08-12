Suspect arrested in Franklin Street shooting

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male Aug. 10 on the 1200 block of W 12th Ave. on multiple charges including first degree attempted homicide, and he was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

“Detectives from the Oshkosh Police Department are actively working the investigation,” OPD Sgt. Kyle Roberts said in a press release. “This appears to be an isolated incident between two individuals.”

According to OPD, the 17-year-old shot a 20-year-old male on the 600 block of Franklin St. Aug. 9 before fleeing the scene. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area at 1:50 p.m. where they located the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.