Jefferson named UWO flag football head coach

Deante Jefferson has been named the first-ever women’s flag football coach in UW Oshkosh history, as the school will be adding the sport to its varsity offerings starting this spring.

“It’s a real pleasure being able to come back home to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and to be a part of something so great for young women all across the country,” Jefferson said during a press conference on Oct. 20. “I know that there’s a great (athletic) department that’s willing to back me and guide me and teach me the ropes of things, but I’m also leaning on my experience as a young coach.”

Jefferson is an Oshkosh native, and after graduating from UW-Stevens Point in 2022, he was named the inaugural head flag football coach at Appleton North High School this past January. In the Lightning’s first-ever game, they defeated Appleton East 45-32 as part of one of the first high school flag football conferences in the state of Wisconsin. The conference consisted of Appleton-based schools Xavier, Appleton North, Appleton East and Appleton West, as well as Central Wisconsin schools Amherst and Weyauwega-Fremont.

Jefferson said having this opportunity means a lot more than football.

“It really just draws tears to my eyes being able to, you know, be here,” Jefferson said. “I feel so honored that this country is starting to recognize the opportunity for young women and that (UWO) want(s) to be a part of this. Coming out of the high school level, you could see just that genuine smile in a young woman’s eyes when she catches the touchdown pass or when she pulls the flag for a big stop. So, it means a lot that the NCAA and UWO are recognizing that and I know that Chancellor Singh is backing this and Mr. Simms is backing this.”

Jefferson also said that he is looking forward to competing with other schools and continuing to grow the sport.

“This is more than just a launch of a new program, it’s a celebration of opportunity, growth and inclusion,” said UWO Assistant Chancellor of Athletics Darryl Sims about the addition of the sport to UWO’s current offerings. “Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports for women across the country, and we are thrilled to bring that energy, excitement and spirit of competition to Titan Athletics.”

Simms also added that the addition of flag football is largely connected to the university’s goal of being a leader of both athletics and student experiences within both the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) and the NCAA.

“Coach Jefferson brings tremendous passion, leadership and vision to this new program, and we couldn’t be more confident in his ability to build something special here,” Sims said.

Chancellor Manohar Singh said he was proud to introduce Jefferson.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Jefferson to the UW Oshkosh family and are ready to support his trailblazing work with our inaugural women’s flag football team,” Singh said. “As we continue to champion access, opportunity and excellence across our university, this program—and the inspiring leadership guiding it — will open new doors for student-athletes to compete, lead and thrive. As Titans grow, UWO wins, too.”

During the press conference, Singh said he is a firm beleiver of extra-carricular activites.

“Whether you’re playing a sport that is a championship sport or whether you’re playing it as a sport for your hobby, they bring human beings together to bring the best of the best in our emotional bonding, respect and inclusivity of each other’s aspirations,” Singh said.

Jefferson said he has an emphasis on creating a positive culture within the program.

“The team culture is going to be player-driven,” Jefferson said. “I think that’s really important because me as a coach, I’m just the guy, but my hope is you find those solid team captains that are going to help encourage their teammates. You know it’s always about the next play in the sport of football. So I want to find the captains who are going to be able to echo that message and (do) the right thing.”

Jefferson said he encourages athletes to consider UWO and to support one another.

“I encourage all across the state and the country,” he said. “You know, consider UWO. What we have going here is going to be different from everywhere else. We’re going to be competitive. We are going to be successful. We’re going to have ups and downs, but I’m encouraging, you know, families come to UWO. Lean on not just me as a flag football coach, but the staff here. Whether that’s your social studies teacher or whatever your major is, your minor, lean on them. This is a family, and we want you to be a part of this family.”

The inaugural flag football season for the Titans is set to kick off this spring. A schedule for the upcoming season will be released at a later date.