The Advance-Titan
Women’s tennis defeats St. Norbert

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
September 25, 2024
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — Oshkosh’s Brianna Owens won the fourth singles flight and partnered with Courtney Carpenter in a No. 2 singles win.

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team took down St. Norbert College 5-2 Sept. 21 at the Green Bay Tennis Center in De Pere.

The Titans improved to 4-2 on the season after beating the Green Knights (4-1) in four of the six singles matches and claiming the lone doubles point.

UWO’s Olivia Pethan defeated Jordan Domnick 6-0, 6-3 in the No.1 singles match, while Oshkosh’s Mana Usui took down St. Norbert’s Allison Unverzagt 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 2 match. In the No. 3 singles match, the Titans’ Alysa Pattee bested Grace Peters 6-0, 6-2, while UWO’s Brianna Owens defeated Anna Vechart 6-2, 6-4. Oshkosh dropped both the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches, with Vianna Dao falling to Mayghan Bongle 6-1, 6-3, and Grace Brown falling to Irene Multhauf 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

The Titans were able to claim the doubles point after doubles partners Pethan and Pattee beat Unverzagt and Peters 6-3, and UWO doubles partners Courtney Carpenter and Owens defeated Bongle and Vechart 7-6 (8-6) to take the best-of-three series. In the third doubles match, St. Norbert’s Alyssa Tegen and Domnick took down UWO’s Cate Gerl and Mana Usui 6-3.

Oshkosh will be back in action Sept. 25, when the Titans will take on Marian University (3-1) at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts at 4 p.m.

