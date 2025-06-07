Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

UWO’s Masloroff named North Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year

Jacob Link, Editor-in-Chief
June 7, 2025
Larry Rodgers / D3photography.com — UWO’s Brenna Masloroff throws the shot put at the NCAA Division III Championship at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

UW Oshkosh’s Brenna Masloroff was named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) North Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year May 29, becoming the sixth Titan to receive the award.

Masloroff finished as the national runner-up in both the hammer throw and shot put at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships last week in Geneva, Ohio, with throws of 59.03 meters and 14.73 meters, respectively.

At the WIAC Championship at Titan Stadium, she won the hammer throw with a season-best 59.34-meter toss. Masloroff also finished second in the shot put and placed seventh in the discus throw at the conference meet.

The five previous women from UWO to win USTFCCCA North Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year are: Ayla Helland (2009), Ellie Bogdanske (2010), Christy Cazzola (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014), Holly Cappelle (2011) and Brenna Strupp (2014). Helland, Bogdanske and Cappelle were inducted into the UW-Oshkosh Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively, while Cazzola will be inducted with the 2025 class.
 
The regional award winners were determined by a vote of USTFCCCA member coaches and only those individuals from USTFCCCA member programs were eligible for awards.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Titans infielder Zach Taylor swings during the Feb. 22 game against MSOE.
Four UWO baseball players earn national awards
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Logan Schill swings the bat in Oshkosh's 5-2 victory over UW-Whitewater in game two of the NCAA Division III Super Regional at Prucha Field.
UWO baseball falls to Whitewater in Super Regional
Courtesy of Tori Sines / D3photography.com -- UWO's Joshua Rivers jumps at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championship at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Rivers, Nolan win individual D-III national championships
Larry Rodgers / D3photography.com -- UWO's Brenna Masloroff throws the shot put at the NCAA Division III Championship at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Masloroff earns two second place finishes at national meet
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Jake Surane hit the three-run walk off home run in a game earlier this season.
Titans overcome Maroons to win UWO's 18th Regional Title
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Haylie Wittman rounds the bases in a game this year at UW-Oshkosh Softball Park.
UWO softball falls to UWSP in D-III regional championship
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of Annatsach, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons -- Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that 505 people visited Emergency Departments with fireworks-related injuries between 2019 and 2022.
OPD warns Oshkosh residents of illegal firework usage
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.
OPD arrests four in multi-city drug bust
Courtesy of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin -- A 52-year-old Oshkosh man, who is a registered sex offender, was indicted on obscenity and child pornography charges May 28 by acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Richard Frohling.
Oshkosh man indicted on obscenity and child porn charges
Courtesy of UWO Flickr -- Students sit around a table outside of the Fond du Lac campus last year.
UWO Fond du Lac Foundation rebrands after closure of branch campus
Courtesy of Governors State University -- Former UW Oshkosh Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Cheryl Green died April 23 after a battle with cancer.
Former UWO Vice Chancellor Cheryl Green dies
Zach Bellin / Advance-Titan -- ICYTWAT performs at the Valley Vinyl Music Festival at the Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh.
Oshkosh's Valley Vinyl showcases underground rap scene