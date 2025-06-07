UWO’s Masloroff named North Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year

UW Oshkosh’s Brenna Masloroff was named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) North Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year May 29, becoming the sixth Titan to receive the award.

Masloroff finished as the national runner-up in both the hammer throw and shot put at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships last week in Geneva, Ohio, with throws of 59.03 meters and 14.73 meters, respectively.

At the WIAC Championship at Titan Stadium, she won the hammer throw with a season-best 59.34-meter toss. Masloroff also finished second in the shot put and placed seventh in the discus throw at the conference meet.

The five previous women from UWO to win USTFCCCA North Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year are: Ayla Helland (2009), Ellie Bogdanske (2010), Christy Cazzola (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014), Holly Cappelle (2011) and Brenna Strupp (2014). Helland, Bogdanske and Cappelle were inducted into the UW-Oshkosh Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively, while Cazzola will be inducted with the 2025 class.



The regional award winners were determined by a vote of USTFCCCA member coaches and only those individuals from USTFCCCA member programs were eligible for awards.