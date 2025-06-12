UWO finishes 28th in D-III Learfield Directors’ Cup

UW Oshkosh finished 28th in the nation in the final standings of the 2024-25 NCAA Division III Learfield Directors’ Cup, which is designed to recognize the best overall athletics program in the U.S.

UWO totaled 562.5 points during the academic year to give the Titans their eighth-straight top 40 finish.

Oshkosh scored 90 points from its men’s indoor track and field team which finished as the national runner-up and added 75 points after the squad finished fifth at the outdoor national meet. The women’s track and field team totaled 63 points from a 13th-place finish at indoor nationals and scored 64.5 points after placing 12th at the outdoor competition.



The Titans also scored 73 points from women’s volleyball and 83 points from women’s basketball after the two squads finished fifth and third, respectively in the NCAA tournament.

In the spring season, UWO tallied 64 points after baseball finished ninth in the nation and recorded 50 points from softball, which placed 17th.



Emory University (Georgia) won the Directors’ Cup with 1,198.75 total points while Johns Hopkins University (Maryland) scored 1,147 points for second place and Tufts University (Massachusetts) finished in third with 1,069 points.

In terms of WIAC schools, UW-La Crosse led the way with a 10th place finish with 856 points and UW-Whitewater placed 14th with 737.25 points.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup is put on by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each school’s national postseason finish in up to nine sports for both men and women. Each national champion received 100 points.

UWO’s highest finish in the Learfield Directors’ Cup came in 1996 when the Titans finished third.