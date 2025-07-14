EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 set to transform Wittman Regional Airport

Aviation enthusiasts from around the globe are gearing up for the 72nd annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh, set to transform Wittman Regional Airport into the world’s busiest airport from July 21-27, 2025.

With the tagline “One Week: Endless Possibilities,” this year’s “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration” is already shaping up to be a monumental event, brimming with historical tributes, cutting-edge technology, and thrilling aerial displays for the 600,000+ attendees. As a reminder, all planned activities and appearances are subject to change at a moment’s notice.

Commemorating History: WWII and Korean War Anniversaries

A significant focus of AirVenture 2025 will be the commemoration of major historical anniversaries. Attendees can expect poignant tributes marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. This will translate into stunning displays of vintage aircraft from these eras, with many taking to the skies for spectacular flying demonstrations.

The Air Legends Foundation’s “Flight of the Cats” will feature an impressive lineup of Grumman “Cat” fighter aircraft, including the F4F-3 Wildcat, F6F Hellcat, F7F Tigercat and F8F Bearcat. These legendary aircraft will demonstrate their capabilities in daily airshows. In addition to the “Cats,” the event will also showcase iconic Korean War-era jets like the MiG-15 and F-86 Sabre, available for both aerial displays and static viewing.

Public benefit flying will be another anchor of the show, showcasing the vital role aviation plays in humanitarian efforts worldwide. The event will highlight the aircraft, crews, and organizations that deliver aid during natural disasters, conflicts, famine and other emergencies. A focal point on Boeing Plaza will be the last U.S. registered DC-8, owned by Samaritan’s Purse. Since 2016, this aircraft has transported nearly 9 million pounds of cargo on 200 missions. Samaritan’s Purse will also exhibit a field hospital and water purification system used in developing nations. Complementing the DC-8, various General Aviation (GA) aircraft involved in public benefit flying will be on display, representing diverse pilot groups, and the Air Care Alliance (ACA), an umbrella organization for over 50 volunteer pilot groups providing services like disaster relief, animal transport, and patient transport, is also scheduled to participate.

Previously reported by the A-T, 2025 will host a monumental gathering as the world’s only two airworthy Boeing B-29 Superfortresses, “FIFI” and “Doc,” reunite. This rare joint appearance, occurring just a handful of times since their first flight together at Oshkosh in 2017, will support the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, celebrating both the history of the B-29 and the post-war advancements in aviation technology. “FIFI,” operated by the Commemorative Air Force, will be on display at Boeing Plaza from July 21-23, while “Doc,” from Doc’s Friends Inc., will take center stage from July 24-27. When not on static display, both iconic bombers are scheduled to offer flight experiences out of Appleton International Airport and are expected to make a powerful formation flight at the beginning of the July 23 night air show.

At the same time, two iconic aircraft types from the golden age of aviation, the Fairchild and Travel Air, will celebrate their centennial years during show activities. The anniversary festivities for each aircraft will welcome those airplanes to the AirVenture flightline, with additional programs and activities held in conjunction with the Fairchild and Travel Air type clubs. All owners of Fairchild and Travel Air aircraft have been invited to be part of the centennial activities. Throughout the year, EAA continues the legacy of the Travel Air company with its Travel Air 4000, which is one of the oldest aircraft in the world offering passenger flights with its seasonal operations at the EAA Aviation Museum’s Pioneer Airport.

Beyond the thrilling aerial displays, “Warbirds in Review” offers a unique opportunity to connect with aviation history on a personal level. This popular series will feature daily, “up close and personal” sessions where veterans, aviation legends, and aircraft owners will share their stories and provide unique perspectives on the historic warbirds on display. Sessions are held twice daily Monday through Saturday.

Modern Marvels and Aerial Acrobatics

AirVenture 2025 is set to showcase a diverse array of modern military and civilian aircraft, in addition to historical displays. The daily afternoon air shows, sponsored by Daher and RTX, will feature both premier aerobatic performers and state-of-the-art military demonstrations.

Among the confirmed highlights are powerful U.S. Air Force demonstrations, including the F-22 Raptor, F35A and the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, known for its Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing (STOVL) capabilities. The United States Air National Guard (ANG) will also be prominently featured, with displays from units across seven states. This includes Wisconsin’s own 115th Fighter Wing from Madison and the 128th Air Refueling Wing from Milwaukee. Currently, the ANG fulfills 30 percent of the U.S. Air Force’s global operational airpower requirements. To add to the fun, multiple units will showcase special liveries, a departure from the traditional gray aircraft

A rare sight at Oshkosh will be Pratt & Whitney’s iconic Boeing 747SP testbed, appearing in honor of Pratt and Wittney’s 100th anniversary. This is a unique chance to see one of only two airworthy 747SPs remaining, both owned by Pratt & Whitney, out of the 45 originally produced.

Adding to the special displays, the legendary Lockheed U-2 “Dragon Lady” spy plane will be on display all week, commemorating its 70th design anniversary, a testament to its enduring legacy in intelligence gathering.

The U-2, known for its distinctive glider-like wings and ability to operate at altitudes above 70,000 feet, has played a pivotal role in global surveillance for decades. Its presence offers a unique opportunity to see a piece of aviation history up close. This will also be a special homecoming, as the pilot is expected to be a Fond du Lac native. Operational U-2 pilot identities are often kept confidential for security reasons, especially since they can be deployed anywhere in the world for secret missions.

Goodyear is marking a century of blimp operations with the presence of two Goodyear Airships, one of which will feature its original “Pilgrim” livery from 1925, signifying the start of Goodyear’s iconic branded airship flights, though their aviation efforts began in 1910. Throughout the years, these airships introduced innovations like the first lighted sign in 1930 and initial aerial broadcast flights over the Rose Bowl in 1955, eventually transitioning to the current semi-rigid Zeppelin NT (New Technology) airships in 2011. Visitors will have the chance to see one of these historic airships on the ground near the EAA Aviation Museum, with both flying during the Tuesday air show on July 22.

A stellar roster of aerobatic champions and Oshkosh favorites have committed to perform, including Michael Goulian, Skip Stewart, Matt Younkin, Susan Dacy, and the Titan Aerobatic Team. Patty Wagstaff’s final air show performance will happen at AirVenture on Wednesday, July 23. After that, she will be retired from the air show circuit. Wagstaff has been flying air shows since the 1980’s and has become an AirVenture staple. Aerobatic legend Rob Holland’s life will be celebrated with a special program during the July 21 afternoon air show, and his trophies will be displayed throughout the week in the International Aerobatic Club building. Holland, an aviation trailblazer and frequent performer at AirVenture, died in an aviation accident on April 24 at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.

“Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history,” a tribute on his Facebook page said.

The night air shows, which are set for Wednesday, July 23, and Saturday, July 26 at 8 p.m., offer a unique and thrilling experience distinct from daytime shows. These multi-sensory events feature illuminated aerobatics with aircraft adorned with LED lights and pyrotechnics, highlighting the pilots’ precision against the night sky. Special aircraft like the Goodyear Blimp, fighter jets with full afterburner, and powerful warbirds also make appearances. Each night culminates in a spectacular drone, fireworks and pyrotechnic display, adding a grand finale to the aviation celebration. Attendees are advised to secure viewing spots early due to high demand. To add to the fun, rumors have been circulating that organizers have a surprise up their sleeve to make it even more memorable.

“The night airshows are an absolutely essential part of the Oshkosh experience,” commented one long-time attendee. “Seeing these incredible aircraft and pilots perform with all the lights and fireworks, it’s just something you can’t describe until you’ve seen it firsthand.”

The Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight, one of AirVenture 2025’s most moving events, will take place on Friday, July 25, as EAA partners with Old Glory Honor Flight of Appleton and American Airlines. One hundred Vietnam War veterans will travel to Washington D.C. aboard a specially painted American Airlines Airbus A321, flown by an all-volunteer crew, to visit war memorials in their honor. Upon their return to Oshkosh around 6 p.m. after the Friday air show, thousands of AirVenture attendees will gather at Boeing Plaza to give the veterans a heartfelt “Welcome home,” complete with a traditional water cannon salute by the Oshkosh Fire Department and a ceremony. This marks the 11th year this special flight has originated from AirVenture.

Beyond the Flightline: Education, Innovation, and Community

EAA AirVenture offers far more than just air shows; it’s an incredibly diverse experience designed to engage all ages and interests. Attendees can dive deep into various aviation topics with over 1,400 forums, seminars, and hands-on workshops. Plus, more than 800 exhibitors are on hand to showcase the very latest in aviation technology and products, giving you a glimpse into the future of flight.

Evenings at AirVenture are just as exciting, with the Twilight Flight Fest taking center stage at the ultralight airstrip. This unique event features thrilling STOL short takeoff and landing) competitions, captivating lighted RC aircraft demonstrations, and parachute team jumps. These special evening shows happen every night that a full night air show isn’t scheduled.

WomenVenture is a special highlight, with its annual evening program scheduled for Wednesday, July 23. This event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the significant contributions women have made, and continue to make, to the field of aviation. At the same time, inspiring the next generation of aviators is a key focus at KidVenture. This dedicated area offers a wealth of hands-on activities and educational experiences specifically designed to spark the interest of young attendees and get them excited about aviation.

EAA’s “Theater in the Woods” is renowned for its diverse and captivating evening programs. These aren’t just dry lectures; they’re designed to be relaxed, informative, and highly entertaining, often featuring significant figures and discussions that resonate with aviation enthusiasts. Expect to see NASA astronauts, World War II and Korean War veterans, and discussions on aviation history, heroic stories, and the future of space exploration. Other special events include the popular Runway 5K, and a dedicated aviation job fair, providing opportunities for engagement across all facets of the aviation community.

With “One Week: Endless Possibilities,” EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 promises a week of unparalleled aviation experiences, from honoring the past to inspiring the future of flight.