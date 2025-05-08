BFA exhibit spotlights students

Photos by Jessica Duch / Advance-Titan — UWO student Elizabeth Tisler pauses to appreciate fellow student Hannah Detert’s artwork titled, ‘The Sun Doesn’t Shine Without You.’

Located in the Arts and Communications building at UW Oshkosh, the senior class of 2025 students held an exhibit in the Allen-Priebe and Annex Galleries. Senior artists Abigail Kile, Hannah Detert, Ava Rose Sullivan, Regan Kaleigh Kraus, Morgan Jones, Destiny Bortz, Kylee Spanbauer and Carcin Janelle all displayed a variety of different art pieces with different themes.

The reception began on Thursday May 1, from 6-7:30 p.m., with the artists attending their gallery.

From prints to embroidery, ceramics and paintings, there was a large variety of different art forms, textures and themes.

A look into some ceramics, Morgan Jones had movements of sets entitled Woodland Collection. Within their pieces, there were themes of nature, insects, textures and different styles of patterns.

Written within the artist statement accompanying their pieces, it said, “Being in nature is home for me. Growing up in a camping family, time spent in the woods brought me peace and joy and was the perfect landscape to nurture my inner love of the book collection, ‘I Spy.’”

Within these remarks, the statement from Jones allows the viewer to understand the piece, along with viewing the little insects within the pieces themselves.

While there were many forms of ceramics throughout this exhibition, there was a focused section of screen printing by artist Destiny Bortz. Entitled Domestic, Bortz created a beautiful tapestry with beading and heavy colors of red that resemble human blood. The overall movement was titled Feminine Carnage, which accompanied the artist’s statement.

Bortz writes, “through my passions for sociology and printmaking, I have created three works that only touch the tip of the iceberg of women’s issues. Different printmaking techniques were used to create these works, monoprint was specifically used to create a more tangible sense of violence.”

As the variety throughout the exhibit expanded, many pieces were examined as bright, colorful and youthful, while some were seen as empowering, dark and full of wisdom. Nevertheless, all pieces of art were beautiful, and to see the work for yourself, make sure to visit the exhibit today.

With the exhibit taking place May 1-8, students and any members of the community are able to visit during the gallery hours of 11 a.m. to early afternoons.