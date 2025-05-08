Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Pete’s Garage wins #1 dive bar

Cassidy Johnson, Arts and Culture Editor
May 8, 2025
Cassidy Johnson / Advance-Titan — Peter Haferman, owner of Pete’s Garage Bar, poses with the flag he received for winning.

One thing Oshkosh knows well is bars – especially dive bars. That’s why it’s no surprise that one of our own, Peter Haferman of Pete’s Garage Bar in downtown Oshkosh won #1 Dive Bar nationwide this past month.

“I thought it was great when we won, and it was a lot of fun,” Haferman said. “We were winning by so much the entire time that it just didn’t feel like we ever had a chance of losing,”

Pete’s Garage beat over 120 bars in this “March Dive-ness” tournament ran by Dive Bar Road Trip, an organization committed to traveling cross-country to find cool dive bars. 

The tournament is a March Madness style competition determined by the public via Facebook votes.

“Seeing all the shares of the final results and seeing all the Pete’s logos scroll on my Facebook feed because people were sharing the results was pretty awesome,” he said.

Ironically, Haferman said he had no idea about the competition until somebody else nominated them for it.

“The guy tagged me on Facebook and goes, ‘hey, you’re in,’” Haferman said. “[That round] we got like 17,000 votes or something like that, so I was like ‘well, I guess we’re going to just roll with this thing and have at her.’”

The votes only grew from there, and Haferman left with a lot more than the number one spot.

“It’s hard to put a number on what you get for advertising, but I would be shocked if we didn’t get $10,000 worth of advertising [from the tournament],” he said.

Beyond providing visibility for his business, it also made it visible to him what the true victory was.

“It’s a pretty great feeling, not that we won this thing, but the fact that people support us so much.” Haferman said. “The support and the sheer craziness of the people that follow us outweigh the victory in my eyes.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Cassidy Johnson / Advance-Titan -- Protestors gathered by the sun dial downtown carrying both anti-Trump and pro-democracy signs.
Anti-Trump protest held downtown
Photos by Jessica Duch / Advance-Titan -- UWO student Elizabeth Tisler pauses to appreciate fellow student Hannah Detert’s artwork titled, ‘The Sun Doesn’t Shine Without You.’
BFA exhibit spotlights students
Courtesy of Rylee Allen
Student Spotlight: Rylee Allen
Courtesy of Vanessa Reichenberger -- Flights Wine & Cocktail Bar has a fan-favorite Old Fashion Flight with plum, cherry and more.
Fun takes flight at Flights
Courtesy of UWO Flickr - Bye Gosh Fest is an event that provides students with a chance to get free entertainment at the end of the semester.
Waka Flocka to headline Bye Gosh
Mattie Beck / Advance-Titan — 01 Vintage sells unique clothing and home decor from previous decades.
Best second hand shops in Oshkosh
About the Contributor
Cassidy Johnson, Arts and Culture Editor
Cassidy Johnson is the Arts and Culture Editor for the Advance-Titan. She is a junior majoring in Communications and minoring in Multimedia Journalism and started at the A-T her sophomore year as Web Editor. After one of her comm professors posted the job to their Canvas page, she took a swing in the dark. The decision was made out of love for literature and art, and she somehow got lucky and struck gold. The A-T has allowed Johnson to hone her writing, editing, and graphic design skills and has taught her skills like page design and how to write like a journalist.  Both the skills and the connections gained from the A-T have been invaluable and will continue to be invaluable as she enters the workforce. 