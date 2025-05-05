Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Student Spotlight: Rylee Allen

Cassidy Johnson, Arts and Culture Editor
May 5, 2025
Courtesy of Rylee Allen

Rylee Allen is a sophomore studying Fine Arts and graphic design at UW Oshkosh.

She chose this major after playing soccer in high school left her with multiple concussions.

“With having 11 concussions it became really difficult to be able to do majors such as nursing, or others which require lots of memorization,” Allen said. “After the 10th concussion I got into art and figured it allows me to create projects of passion while also given the opportunity to travel and see the world.”

Throughout her artwork, Allen uses oceanic and beachy themes.

“I’ve always loved being in the water, whether it’s the lake, a pool or the ocean,” Allen said. “The ocean theme has been an inspiration for where I want to end up, and also how to speak with pictures on my passions.”

Allen also says that she likes using her artwork to raise awareness.

“I’ve become very invested in raising awareness towards the endangered ocean life and unsustainable habits we have impacting the ocean.”

The first of these pieces are a sizable seashell made out of cardboard, white spray paint, twine and pearl beads she made for her 3D art class called “Iridescent Pearl”.

“I wanted to create a piece I could utilize as decoration for my room,” Adams said. “So I looked at objects I already had, and found a seashell [among them].”

Another one of these paintings is called Rays of the hammerhead, a piece created from a recycled canvas that she created over winter break to replace a piece in her dorm room that she was giving to someone else.

I love sharks and had painted one similar to it for my sister, but I decided I wanted one for myself,” Adams said. “It was a fun way to experiment with different shading as well as visual water textures.”

Last but not least is another painting called “Hearts Calling,” a piece she painted when she had free time with acrylic and Sharpie on canvas.

“I love the water, specifically the ocean, so when I saw the general idea of this painting I knew I had to paint my own version,” Adams said. “I truly believe I belong somewhere by the ocean, and my heart is always there.” 

Cassidy Johnson, Arts and Culture Editor
Cassidy Johnson is the Arts and Culture Editor for the Advance-Titan. She is a junior majoring in Communications and minoring in Multimedia Journalism and started at the A-T her sophomore year as Web Editor. After one of her comm professors posted the job to their Canvas page, she took a swing in the dark. The decision was made out of love for literature and art, and she somehow got lucky and struck gold. The A-T has allowed Johnson to hone her writing, editing, and graphic design skills and has taught her skills like page design and how to write like a journalist.  Both the skills and the connections gained from the A-T have been invaluable and will continue to be invaluable as she enters the workforce. 