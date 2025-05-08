Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Anti-Trump protest held downtown

Jess Duch, Photo Editor
May 8, 2025
Cassidy Johnson / Advance-Titan — Protestors gathered by the sun dial downtown carrying both anti-Trump and pro-democracy signs.

A group called “Indivisable” held an anti-Trump protest on the corner of Algoma Boulevard and North Main Street, Tuesday May 6.

“Indivisable” is a nationwide collective, with this branch being for the Wisconsin-Winnebago area. The event group can also be found on Facebook under the name Oshkosh Tuesday Rally Group.

“I’m all about due process. Due process for everyone,” protester Keisha Taylor said. “As in, if you’re convicted, they should not be grabbing people off the street,” Taylor said.

Another protestor, Kira Shady, held a sign that read, “Instead of [a] middle finger… Pull over, tell me why you support 47?” in hopes of having constructive conversations with Trump supporters.

“You know what I’m getting [instead]? I’m getting a thumbs down. I’m getting middle fingers. I’m getting ‘get a job.’ I’m getting ‘leave the country,’” Shady said. “Nobody is telling me any good reason to support this horrible human being.”

Besides protesting, Shady has also been “trying to find creative ways to make good trouble,” by leaving painted rocks and envelopes with messages and walking around her neighborhood with signs in what she calls “mini parades.”

The group meets every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. and every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. in downtown Oshkosh. For more information, check out their Facebook group mentioned above.

