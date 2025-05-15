Oshkosh’s Valley Vinyl showcases underground rap scene

The Valley Vinyl Music Festival’s debut at the Leach Amphitheatre May 10 brought in waves of underground rap music fans to the city of Oshkosh.

Artists and influencers from across the country brought 10 hours of high energy performances to a crowd that showed out in support of their work. Featuring 13 different sets from different artists, the fans never got a break from the music.

“Valley Vinyl was a lot of fun for me,” Grant Burg said. “Being able to see Ski Mask the Slump God and these types of genres of music in Oshkosh was awesome because we haven’t had anything like it around here.”

The ultimate goal for the organizer Jonathan Jungwirth was to give back to his hometown and provide them with something that’s never been done before.

“Everyone came to connect together and I truly felt nothing but genuine love and that’s why I did this,” Jungwirth said in a social media post after the event concluded. “Bring back connection in a world that seems to push negativity so hard.”

As the gates opened, music rang through the amphitheater and you could sense the anticipation of fans in line.

The headliner Ski Mask the Slump God performed an hour long set which featured his hit songs like “Take a Step Back,” “Catch Me Outside” and “H2O,” and tributes to his late friends Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion. Jungwirth and Ski collaborated to give a personal set that truly delivered all around good vibes.

“Seeing ski mask play some of his most popular songs was on my concert bucket list and I’m definitely looking forward to what Valley Vinyl has planned for next year,” Burg said.

As the sun set on the Leach, Snow Strippers brought their high energy to Valley Vinyl, lighting up the amphitheater with strobe lights to provide fans with an electronic experience like no other. Snow Strippers is an electronic music duo out of Detroit, Michigan, who averages 3.6 million listeners a month on Spotify. With a performance of their hit single Under Your Spell and much more during their 55 minute set, fans were left amazed.

Ahead of the release of their upcoming album “Homixide Lifestyle 2,” Homixide Gang brought their dark energy to Oshkosh. The duo performed unreleased music from the upcoming album and some of their most popular songs like “Uzi Work” and “Lifestyle,” which tested the limits of Leach’s speakers.

Before the big names hit the stage, Valley Vinyl attendees were provided with performances from artists such as Brothel in Belize, Che, Evilgiane, Fourfive, Hardrock, Molly Santana, PFA4Ever, RMC Mike and surprise guest Yung Bans who replaced the apparently sick Babychiefdoit.

The organizers have plans to host next year’s Valley Vinyl Music Festival in September at the Leach Amphitheatre with aspirations to sell the place out. Be on the lookout for details as that time gets closer.