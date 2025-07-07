Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

One man dead after stabbing in Menominee Park, suspect in custody

Jacob Link, Editor-in-Chief
July 7, 2025
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department — The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a homicide inside Menominee Park that left one man dead and a 19-year-old in jail after a stabbing the night of July 5.

Law enforcement was dispatched to a car accident in the 900 block of E. Irving Ave. at 11 p.m. when officers discovered that the adult male driver had died after being stabbed.

During an initial investigation, OPD discovered that there was a physical attraction between several people inside Menominee Park, which escalated into a stabbing.

Law enforcement tracked down a suspect, a 19-year-old from Fond du Lac, who was taken to jail for first degree intentional homicide.

A source speaking to the Advance-Titan on condition of anonymity said that the alleged suspect may have been identified as Daunte Riley, who went to Fond du Lac High School and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail at 7:58 a.m. on July 6.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

