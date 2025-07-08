Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Evers visits site of new Polk Library

Jacob Link, Editor-in-Chief
July 8, 2025
Patrick Flood
Courtesy of UWO / UWO Chancellor Manohar Singh, left, greets Gov. Tony Evers, right, and Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman, center, Tuesday morning before a tour of Polk Library.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman visited UW Oshkosh July 8 to tour the area where the renovated Polk Learning Commons will be constructed after the plans for the building were included in the 2025-27 state biennial budget.

UWO chancellor Manohar Singh, in his eighth day at the university, said that Oshkosh is grateful for the State Legislature and Gov. Evers’ investment in the Polk Learning Commons.

“The revitalization of a futuristic library, research and collaboration hub and resource center is poised to serve students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community so well for decades to come,” Singh said. “Our work to bring the vision to reality is just beginning. It’s an exciting time for UWO.”

Polk Learning Commons will take the place of the existing Polk Library and will cost the state $137.5 million to complete after it was included in the finalized state budget signed by Gov. Evers July 3. Construction on the project is expected to begin next spring, and the new library is expected to be finished by the 2027-28 academic year.

The updated library will have a 30% smaller footprint than the current Polk Library but will aim to be more sustainable and efficient in the way it uses its energy and space. Polk Learning Commons will still have UWO’s entire library collection and will include a tutoring and writing center for students to use.

According to the university, Polk Library has suffered from water penetration problems and failing mechanical systems, with some areas of the building being closed because of the potential for hot water pipes to burst overhead.

More information on the plans for the new library can be found within the UWO2030 strategic plan.

