UWO women’s basketball ranked No. 14 in academic honor roll

Nolan Andler, Co-Sports Editor
July 28, 2025
The UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team earned a spot in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association academic top 25 honor roll rankings at No. 14. It is the third time that UWO earned a spot in the rankings under head coach Brad Fischer (No. 23 in 2014 and No. 24 in 2018). The Titans also placed No. 7 in 2001, No. 3 in 2002 and No. 5 in 2003.

The academic top 25 annually recognizes women’s basketball teams from around the country that carry the highest combined GPA of all the student athletes on their  respective rosters for the entire season. 2024-25 is the 30th season that the WBCA put out its honor rolls. 

The news for the team came on the heels of a big season for the Titans. In 2024-25, the Titans posted a 27-5 record overall with an 11-3 record in WIAC play. UWO won its second straight and 13th overall WIAC regular season championship, followed by an appearance in the NCAA tournament where the Titans advanced to the Final Four for the first time since the 1996 season.

It is the 12th season Fischer that the Titans had a 20-plus win season. Fischer is just one of two coaches in the WIAC men’s or women’s basketball to accomplish that many 20-plus win seasons. The other is Bo Ryan who led UW-Platteville to 20-plus win seasons from 1988-99. 

Among the accolades, Fischer earned his fifth WIAC head coach of the year award last season. He also earned his third D3hoops.com head coach of the region award. 

Nolan Andler
Nolan Andler, Sports Editor
Nolan Andler has been the Sports Editor of the Advance-Titan since the start of the 2024-25 school year. He began writing for the Advance- Titan in the fall of 2023 before he was given the role of running the sports newsletter that spring semester. In his semester he attended UW-River Falls in 2022. Andler was the lone sports writer of the UWRF paper The Student Voice. Andler joined the Advance-Titan to not only improve his skills as a writer and gain experience in his goal to be a sports journalist. He also joined to gain experience and friendships with other people.