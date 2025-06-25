UWO’s Surane wins Gold Glove Award

For the second time in UW Oshkosh baseball history, Titans center fielder Jake Surane won a Gold Glove Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Rawlings June 18.

Surane joins first baseman Brad Demmin in 2008 as the only other Titan to win a Gold Glove at any position.

Surane started all 51 games for UWO this season, helping Oshkosh to a 35-16 overall record and a trip to the NCAA III Championship Super Regionals. The five-year starter hit for the first cycle of his career against the University of Chicago (Illinois) in the first game of the NCAA Regional on May 16, going 4-for-5 at the plate with a walk, four runs, and nine RBIs in the 34-8 win. UWO secured its 18th regional title two days later with a 10-2 victory over the Maroons in the championship game.



In the field, Surane posted a .988 fielding percentage this season and recorded 169 putouts and two assists on 173 total chances with just two errors.



The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, first awarded in 2007, were selected by ABCA coaches committees at every collegiate and high school level.