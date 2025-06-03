Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Four UWO baseball players earn national awards

Nolan Andler, Co-Sports Editor
June 3, 2025
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Titans infielder Zach Taylor swings during the Feb. 22 game against MSOE.

Four members of the UW Oshkosh baseball team got their names selected when D3Baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association released their All-Region teams on May 27. Zach Taylor, Carter Stebane, Jake Surane and Connor Brinkman all earned honors.

Taylor was named to the second team from both organizations, Stebane was named as part of the All-ABCA First Team, Surane was named to the All-ABCA Second Team and Brinkman was named Third Team All-Region by D3baseball.com 

Taylor started all 51 games at first base for the Titans in 2025, hitting a team-best .392 average along with team highs in on-base plus slugging (1.058), hits (80), doubles (19), total bases (119) and walks (27). Taylor had a .989 fielding percentage while helping turn 32 double plays.

Stebane, the WIAC leader in stolen bases with 31, also ranked no. 26 in the nation in stolen bases. Stebane, who earned an All-WIAC Honorable Mention award this year had a .328 batting average while scoring 53 runs.

Surane recorded 75 hits this season, the 17th most in Division III this year. Surane’s program season record of 224 at bats helped him get a team-high 52 RBIs. Surane hit .335, and recorded 15 doubles, three triples and five home runs with 51 total runs scored. 

Brinkman, who became the all time leader for UWO and the WIAC in innings pitched, matched the former Titan Tory Cota with the most wins in UWO history at 27. Brinkman finished the season with a 3.75 ERA with a 7-5 record across his 13 game appearances and 12 starts. 

The success of these five came during a season for UWO where it finished ranked No. 25 in the D3baseball.com poll while recording 35 wins for the first time in a season since 2007. UWO also made its 26th appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament. 

