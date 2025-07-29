Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

OPD and U.S. Marshals arrest 3 on Jackson Street

Jacob Link, Editor-in-Chief
July 29, 2025
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department — The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.

The Oshkosh Police Department and the Eastern Wisconsin Violent Offender Task Force of the U.S. Marshals carried out a joint operation July 24 that led to the arrest of three people at a residence in the 600 block of Jackson St.

The U.S. Marshals notified OPD of an arrest warrant out for a 39-year-old man from Milwaukee, who was believed to be staying at the residence in Oshkosh, and both law enforcement groups took three people into custody after entering the home at 9 a.m.

The 39-year-old man was taken into custody for a felony warrant for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and for possession of a firearm by a felon. A 33-year-old woman from Milwaukee was arrested for resisting arrest and obstructing an Officer and for harboring and aiding a Felon. A 31-year-old from Oshkosh was also arrested for failure to appear in court for operating a vehicle while having their license revoked.

OPD Public Affairs Officer Kate Mann said that the department and federal law enforcement agencies continue to work diligently to locate and apprehend dangerous fugitives.

“Our shared commitment and collaborative efforts provide a unified approach to help to keep our community safe through vigilance, prompt action and transparent communication,” Mann said.

